Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max camera to the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Transcript
Transcription not available for Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max camera to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

83 episodes

Alphabet City

83 episodes

CNET Top 5

848 episodes

The Daily Charge

960 episodes

What the Future

335 episodes

Tech Today

1131 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

This bill to protect children may also put your privacy at risk (The Daily Charge, 3/10/2020)

9:48

Are passwords dead? Let's talk about the future of authentication

7:40

Tech companies adopt online child protection guidelines, but not on encryption

2:42

We got our hands on a prototype phone with a rollable display

10:13

The Galaxy S20 is coming, but here are the best deals

11:58

Decoding the Galaxy S20's different 5G combinations (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

7:04

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The iPhone 12 will be a huge upgrade

4:43

Are passwords dead? Let's talk about the future of authentication

7:40

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly improved

8:00

Comparing high-end phones and their excellent cameras

1:16

Dyson unveils the new Corrale hair straightener

4:37

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly improved

8:00

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is utterly spectacular

3:14

AT&T TV goes nationwide, but for many it's still not worth it

3:13

Galaxy S20 Ultra's high-octane camera has the wow factor

10:02

LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen

3:24

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41