Comparing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 Specs

Aug 10 2022 Foldable Phones

Speaker 1: The Sampson galaxy Z fold four has just been revealed. And if you wanna know all the ins and outs, well, you came to the right place. I'll be comparing the galaxy Z, fold four, versus the fold three specs displays cameras, and even the colors and see how they stack up. So even if you haven't had a foldable phone since a hand me down motor roller razor, or if you're someone who already loves a Z fold three and are wondering if it's worth jumping up to the four, well, I've got you covered. Well, let's get this [00:00:30] outta the way. First. These phones ain't cheap. The galaxy Z fold series is the most premium and expensive foldable in the galaxy family starting at 1799. Us dollars where the full four is actually starting at the same price as last year's fold three. I haven't had a chance to get my hands on the fold four just yet, but you can be sure we'll have a more in depth impressions in the coming days. So be sure to stay tuned and subscribe for the latest. With that being said, let's jump in Speaker 1: [00:01:00] The galaxy. Full three comes in two storage options, either 2 56 or 512 gigabytes with 12 gigabytes of Ram. While the fold four also comes with 256, 5 12 gigabytes, and the newly added one terabyte option all with 12 gigabytes of Ram. The processor in the fold three is the Snapchat 8 88. While the fold four runs on the newer Snapchat, eight plus gen one ship. The fold four is also the first phone to ship with Android 12 [00:01:30] L the version of Android OS specifically made for large screen devices like foldables Samsung also promises it'll support Z fold four with major updates for the next four years and security updates for the next five. So even if you are dropping a pretty penny on this device, it sure will last for the long run. The Z three. Isn't guaranteed to get as many updates as the newer phone over its lifespan, but it is being sold at 1699. Us dollars. If you wanna save an extra hundred dollars on the fold three, Speaker 1: [00:02:00] Like most new galaxy phones, the inside and outside have 120 Hertz refresh rate, which is great. If you're a fan of games like players, unknown battlegrounds, like I am the full three's main screen is a 7.6 inch dynamic Amma led display with the resolution of 2208 by 1768. The full four is main screen is three millimeters wider than the older phone with the resolution of 2176 by 1812. It also gets a bit brighter than the Z fold three and has a wider aspect [00:02:30] ratio as well. And when closed the fold threes cover screen measures at 6.2 inches, the fold force cover screen is the same physical size that has a wider aspect ratio compared to the fold three, the fold force slightly lighter than last year's phone weighing in at 263 grams compared to 271 grams, both phones also feature flex mode where compatible apps will shift videos from one half of the screen and controls to the other. Speaker 1: Similar to a fully touchable Nintendo DS. The Z four [00:03:00] also features a new task bar located at the bottom of the screen, allowing you to drag and drop up to three apps. At the same time, the full four also features new swipe gestures that Samsung says will make multitasking even easier than before both phones have the same water resistance. So you can dunk them in fresh water for up to 1.5 meters or about five feet. For 30 minutes, we tested resistance on the fold three last year, holding up really well when dumped in the suggested depth and still functional twice a depth. You can check out that [00:03:30] full video right here, but please don't try this at home. The fold four also comes with a newer gorilla glass Vitu plus on the cover screen and rear glass and Samsung promises increased durability on the inside screen. Speaker 1: And if you're interested in using a stylist with that internal screen, you will need to get that special Spen specifically made for the full series that will cost extra. Of course, this lets you take notes, draw hover and magnify across screens. While in flex mode. The Spen also has a bit of give to [00:04:00] ensure your screen doesn't get damaged, even if you're pushing a bit too hard. And if you're an Insta queen like me, both the fold three and four come with plenty of camera options. The front cover camera on the fold three and four are both 10 megapixels and an aperture of F 2.2, but the real goods are on the back. Both featuring a triple camera, including an ultra wide wide angle and a telephoto all at 12 megapixels on the fold three, the fold four season upgrade with its wide angle camera moving up to 50 [00:04:30] megapixels being on par with the S 22 and S 22 plus, but surprisingly, the fold four receives a downgrade on its telephoto camera by two megapixels. Speaker 1: You'll also be able to get closer to your subject on the newer phone with three times optical and up to 30 times total zoom. And while the improvement is a welcome addition, the war for monster camera specs on a galaxy still goes to the S 22 ultra offering a 108 megapixel sensor. But what separates the folds compared to the other Samsung phones are its under display [00:05:00] cameras, which is a camera that hides under you guessed it, the display as opposed to having a notch in reducing the amount of screen space. The camera tries its best to blend into the background where Samsung says the version on the fold four should blend better into the display and should be less noticeable compared to the fold threes for videos, both the fold three and four can shoot up to 4k in both 30 and 60 frames per second, and can do the same in 10 ADP. Speaker 1: Having to supply two screens puts a major toll [00:05:30] on the folds batteries. The Z fold threes battery capacity is 4,400 milli amp hours. And based on my colleague, Patrick Collins's review, which you can watch right here. He only averages about three and a half hours of screen on time, which will likely not last you a whole day on one charge. The Z fold four has the same capacity battery as the older phone, but stay tuned for a full review to find out if the battery life improves Sampson claims the fold four can charge 50% in just 30 minutes, which is an improvement over the fold three, [00:06:00] even more. The charging speeds aren't nearly as fast compared to the other Samsung phones only allowing a rate of 25 Watts compared to the 45 Watts that the S 22 plus and ultra allow Speaker 1: The Z fold three comes in three different colors and silver, green and black. None of the colors are really eye-grabbing like on the Z flip four, but the variety of choices is nice. While the Z fold four comes in Phantom, black, gray, green beige, and a samsung.com [00:06:30] exclusive burgundy, congrats. You made it to the end. I'm so proud of you. So you met the latest in the Z fold family and the differences between the two and while that's just the specs, we'll have more hands on impressions in the near future. So make sure to stay tuned and subscribe to CNET for more. And if you enjoyed the video, feel free to leave alike as well as which phone you're planning on. Picking up, down in the comments below. Thanks for watching.