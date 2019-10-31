Comparing iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 night photos

[MUSIC]
When it comes to low light photography, the pixel has always been one of the best phones to use in the dark.
And now the iPhone has caught up.
So let's compare night sight on the pixel full tonight mode on the iPhone 11 Pro.
So I have a tripod with me, but let's be honest when you're out at night you don't necessarily carry a truckload with you at all times.
So this comparison has a mix of both handheld and tripod photos As with all these photos, it really does come down to personal preference and what screen you're viewing on does make a difference.
On this shot of the ferry building in San Francisco, both phones do a good job.
On my screen, the iPhone exposure is a little darker while detail and sharpness on both at a hundred percent crop is great.
The pixel does show some noise in the sky.
In this photo, I've used this on a couple different screens and on some the iPhone looks warmer, but on others it's the pixel with the warmer white balance.
Overall, the pixel makes the night sky look like an inky blue night mode on the iPhone in this photo is a bit more like what it actually looks like in real life.
For this example, I prefer the pixel.
And this one I like the iPhone for the woman's horns even if you can't make out the sign as well as you can on the pixel.
On this photo of the houses.
I think both phones look great but the iPhone has a bit more definition on the foliage and doesn't blow out detail quite as much as the pixel in some pots But on this image the phones are so close, I prefer the pixel here as it's a bit lighter.
This shot also shows the pixel capturing a tiny bit more sharpness than the iPhone, especially when you look closer at the skeletons and the pots on the shelf.
But the iPhones color treatment overall just looks more natural to me.
One thing to note is that night mode on the iPhone is only on the regular wide angle and telephoto lens, not the ultra wide and night mode comes on automatically when you see the icon in the corner of the iPhone camera app.
You can also adjust the exposure time by moving the slider just above the shutter.
On the pixel you can adjust the exposure time in the default app but sliders like you twig shadows and highlights.
The selfie only the pixel offers night sight on the front camera.
And the pixel clearly takes this one.
Over there with enough light, the iPhone doesn't look bad at all.
And the pixel also has an Astro photography mode within night side, thing in a big city it's normally hard to see the stars with all the light pollution, but the pixel really does make the sky look right here with this 3 minute, 30 seconds exposure.
On the iPhone, this one was only a 30 seconds exposure and it also looks good just without that inky blue sky and the sharpness that the pixel produces.
We'll be doing a dedicated Astro photography video soon for you to really see the effect.
The iPhone has done a great job in catching up to the pixel when it comes to low light photography and both shine in their own ways.
It's so tough to choose a winner because both are great.
So I'm gonna leave this one up to you.
So that's nice side on the pixel for this is night mode on the iPhone 11 Pro Let me know which phone that you preferred and stay tuned because I've got lots more camera comparisons with these and other phones coming soon on CNET.
