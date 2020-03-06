Comparing high-end phones and their excellent cameras
Transcript
[MUSIC]
There are so many excellent smartphone options.
For certain bugs, one way to make your decision is choosing the one with the best camera.
Let's compare.
Google's pixel four and pixel four excel both two tele photo lenses.
The first ever for a Google phone.
The portrait mode zoom and low light settings also received an upgrade.
But unfortunately, you don't get unlimited photo storage of the highest quality pics with the pixel phones.
You have to upload them to Google Photos in the cloud.
If you want to stay Save them at the best resolution the Google Pixel for starts at $800.
If you want to stay with the Android operating system the $950 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a top phone with top of the line camera abilities with excellent night mode.
Because this is a larger phone that comes with a stylus, you have full editing tools to truly enhance your pictures, down to the pixel.
Finally, the new Apple iPhone's 11 Pro and Pro Max feature one camera on the front and three cameras on the back for wide, ultra wide, and telephoto pictures, Apple's night mode for low light photography is considered superb.
The iPhone 11 Pro starts at 1000 bucks.
For the latest smartphone news and reviews visit cnet.com.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
How to save money on vacation home rental sites
1:21
How to choose the right outdoor security camera for you