Comparing high-end phones and their excellent cameras

Transcript
[MUSIC] There are so many excellent smartphone options. For certain bugs, one way to make your decision is choosing the one with the best camera. Let's compare. Google's pixel four and pixel four excel both two tele photo lenses. The first ever for a Google phone. The portrait mode zoom and low light settings also received an upgrade. But unfortunately, you don't get unlimited photo storage of the highest quality pics with the pixel phones. You have to upload them to Google Photos in the cloud. If you want to stay Save them at the best resolution the Google Pixel for starts at $800. If you want to stay with the Android operating system the $950 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a top phone with top of the line camera abilities with excellent night mode. Because this is a larger phone that comes with a stylus, you have full editing tools to truly enhance your pictures, down to the pixel. Finally, the new Apple iPhone's 11 Pro and Pro Max feature one camera on the front and three cameras on the back for wide, ultra wide, and telephoto pictures, Apple's night mode for low light photography is considered superb. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at 1000 bucks. For the latest smartphone news and reviews visit cnet.com. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

83 episodes

Alphabet City

83 episodes

CNET Top 5

847 episodes

The Daily Charge

958 episodes

What the Future

335 episodes

Tech Today

1128 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Tech companies adopt online child protection guidelines, but not on encryption

2:42

We got our hands on a prototype phone with a rollable display

10:13

The Galaxy S20 is coming, but here are the best deals

11:58

Decoding the Galaxy S20's different 5G combinations (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

7:04

AT&T TV is the DirecTV replacement no one asked for (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

6:46

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

The iPhone 12 will be a huge upgrade

4:43

New leaks show iPhone SE 2, AirPods X and iOS 14

4:54

AT&T TV is the DirecTV replacement no one asked for (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

6:46

LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

1:18

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is utterly spectacular

3:14

AT&T TV goes nationwide, but for many it's still not worth it

3:13

Galaxy S20 Ultra's high-octane camera has the wow factor

10:02

LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen

3:24

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

Huawei shows off new laptop, speaker and tablet for Europe

1:57

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41