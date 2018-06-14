Comcast bids for Fox, Apple's newest security move

Tech Today
Comcast bids for Fox, Apple's newest security moveToday's biggest tech stories include Comcast's new bid for 21st Century Fox, Apple's newest plan to help you keep your phone safe and one company's plan to offer space tourists a trip to the ISS.
Transcript
This is C net and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] Move over Disney, here comes Comcast. Comcast just offered to buy 21st Century Fox for $65 billion. That tops Disney's $52.4 billion all stock offer and comes a day after a US judge gave another mega media merger AT&T [MUSIC] AT&T and Time Warner the green light. Fox, Disney, and Comcast share ownership of the online streaming service, Hulu. So the one who buys Fox potentially controls Hulu. You might not know this, but your iPhone data could be accessed by police or hackers through the phone's lightning port. Apple is about to put a stop to that with a just announced software update called USB Restricted Mode. The protection will kick in once your phone has been locked for an hour. The International Space Station might be the next hot vacation spot. According to a New York Times report, a US company called Axiom Space will begin offering seven to ten-day stays on the International Space Station in 2020. The cost per person, 55 million. It's not clear whether that includes a tip for the doorman. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet tech today app in the apple or Google play stores.