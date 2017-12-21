HolidayBuyer's Guide
Combined Apple apps coming? Massive household data breach

Today's major tech headlines include news that Apple might be combining Mac and iOS apps, a massive data breach exposing information on over 123 million households and Uber's decision to hire its first-ever COO.
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. According to Bloomberg cross platform apps from Apple devices may be coming as early as late next year. The project which is code name, Marzipan could debut as early as next year's Apple developers conference. Of course, this wouldn't effect iPad and iPhone users as much as it would Mac owners Would theoretically then have access to a massive amount of software. Researchers have uncovered a massive database, one containing information on more than 123 million households, was sitting totally unsecured on the Internet. While no names were exposed, sensitive info like mortgage ownership, phone numbers, and other data points potentially leave the door open for spam and identity theft to result. And finally, Uber has filled the role for its first ever COO, former Orbitz CEO Barney Harford. Uber continues to pick up the pieces from a difficult 2017, filled with bad press surrounding scandals and controversies. The company's newly hired COO will start work on January 2nd. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

