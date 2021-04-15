Coinbase goes public, Samsung announces April Unpacked event

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase listed on NASDAQ on Wednesday, the first public offering of its kind for a crypto exchange, while NASDAQ had provided a reference price of $250 on Tuesday, shares began trading at $381 on Wednesday before going as high as $420. The opening price puts the company's market cap at almost $100 billion. Samsung has announced its third unpacked event for 2021 happening on April 28. invites for the virtual event went out Tuesday with a message reading the most powerful galaxy is coming. After to unpacked events in January and March showcasing Samsung phones rumors for this April event or hinting at new Galaxy book laptops as well as possible Chromebooks. The event is due to kick off at 7am pacific time next Wednesday. And finally Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup could drop the iPhone mini According to a note from analyst Ming Chico shared with macrumors next year's lineup of iPhones could include two higher end devices and 2 lower end devices, both in 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch sizes. Cuo also hinted that the 2022 iPhones could include major camera upgrades, including a 48 megapixel camera on the higher end models. [MUSIC] To stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

