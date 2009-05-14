CNET review ratings explained

Mailbag
CNET review ratings explainedWe break down the mystery behind our ratings (stars versus numbers), and someone else out there has one of Brian Tong's T-shirts!
Transcript
Hello, everyone! I�m Molly Wood and welcome to the CNET Mailbag, the show where you ask for Linux and we give you Linux. Seriously. Remember last week when I said we�d do more Ubuntu and Android coverage? Well, our Download.com editors just posted a new video look at the latest version of Ubuntu, and a blog post with several videos of Jessica Dolcourt�s 9 favorite Android apps. Ask and ye shall receive � at download.com. Now, to your mail. Gabriel sent a letter from Illinois wanting to know about decent places to live in San Francisco. Obviously. Gabriel, I don�t really know. I live in Oakland. Oakland is nice! And Joe in Honolulu sent along some more patches and suggested that we give them away during the Buzz Out Loud 1000th episode show, coming up in June. Joe, good idea. That�s what we�ll do! Ok, now to your emails. Let�s start with Dan, who emailed the Mailbag AND our editor-in-chief Scott Ard to say: Months ago, I did not care for the new 5-point ratings when they were introduced. However, to be fair, I was prepared to give it a chance. Well, I've found it slows me down when I'm searching the site. It makes almost all products look acceptable...when they aren't. If this was supposed to help - it doesn't! If this is a CBS thing to suck-up to manufacturers who are also advertizers - shame on you!! � please bring back the original 10-point average ratings. Ok, quick point, Dan � that redesign was in the works before CBS bought CNET � man, they get blamed for everything. And no, it had nothing to do with sucking up to advertisers. But here�s a little tip: if you mouse over the star rating, like this, you actually get the detailed editors rating with multiple categories and a total score from 1 to 10. Hope that helps. Next up, Matt has a question about CNET Live. He says: During the cnet live show i always hear that people are talking in the chat room.... where do i find this chat room.... and how do you send video messages to cnet live.... because i am in school when the show airs.... so if i send a message before the show airs maybe they will answer it?? Well, Matt, two answers to your two questions. First: you can find the chat room at www.watchbol.com, which is where you can find all of our podcast live streams and chat throughout every day. There�s also an IRC channel at irc.wyldryde.org, join the #cnetfans group. To your second question, you can record a video question, upload it to a site like YouTube, and email the link to cnetlive@cnet.com. They�re dying for some video questions, too, so go for it. Ok, some video feedback! Ken writes to say: Just caught your new "Hacks" with Tom explaining the SQL injects. Excellent segment - length and depth just right - clear examples with great video graphics. Keep up the good work - Tom is masterful as always! But Les says: PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE (from the James Brown song) ask Tom Merit to be much more careful with his use of the terms "Hacker" and "Cracker". In a recent tips segment, Tom explained the ifference. In the latest hacks segment Tom described how SQL "Cracks" are utilized. Tom referred to these "cracks" as "hacks". We "hackers" take offence!! "Crackers" are the bad people. We "Hackers" are the good people. All of you exhaust me. But we�ll try to be more careful, Les. Next up, Rafa comes to our defense for current and future accusations. He says: I've just watched the latest Top 5 with Brian Cooley and here's a side note: if you receive emails accusing Cnet of being biased on any sort of product review or Prizefight video, just point them to this episode of Top 5 in which Mr. Cooley bashes on a Honda hybrid car... and right at the end, there's a Honda ad! Hi-larious! :) Hahaha! Yes. Hilarious. Don�t tell Honda. And finally, Aldin says: OMG!!!!!!! Brian Tong has the same cool purple shirt as me ( finally life is goood) That�s all it took? Easy! Now tell us where you got that shirt, Aldin, because everyone wants to know where Brian Tong�s shirts come from, and he�s not telling. And that�s it for today�s show! Keep the feedback coming! Email me at Mailbag@cnet.com, or send your snail mail to 235 2nd St., San Francisco, CA, 94105. Thanks for watching, everyone.