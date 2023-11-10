CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video 5:01 Watch Now

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Nov 10, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: The Apple Vision Pro Apple's idea of the future of immersive videos and entertainment is not coming out until 2024, but there is a way to record videos on the iPhone 15 Pro that will show up in the Vision Pro next year. It's called Spatial Video, and it's available starting now in beta, but will be available as a full feature by the end of the year. I got to see it on a Vision Pro and this is how it works. So spatial video sounds like you might be able to move around inside the video, but it's [00:00:30] really a stereoscopic three D video format and Apple is using the regular and the wide angle cameras together to shoot horizontally to get two 30 frame per second, 10 80 P videos combined into one HEVC video file. What that means is that the videos record on your iPhone and it will actually show up as a two D video when you play it back for everyday purposes until the day someday, where you might get to play it on a Vision Pro. Speaker 1: Now, I got that opportunity [00:01:00] and it was really cool because what you're looking at is a three D video that not only looks nice, but the Vision Pro's display is fantastic. I mean, I got to look at it again after having used the Quest three, and I appreciate that. It is phenomenal. It's an extraordinary display that for photos and videos is where I think things would look better than on my regular TV or any other display in my home. I got to look at photos and zoom in with them with this eye tracking gesture movement that allowed me [00:01:30] to, it almost felt like telepathy where I could zoom in on things and look at panoramic photos and I was just wowed by that. But there's also spatial video, which are these, they appear as these kind of ghostly three D videos. When you look at them in mixed reality on the Vision Pro, they have a kind of a hazy border around them, but when they play back on your phone, they're going to look like regular two D videos. Speaker 1: So there are a few things that you do need to know. First of all, you can only record these videos in horizontal landscape format, no vertical videos. That's because [00:02:00] the cameras are side by side only in horizontal mode. Bummer for vertical video and social. But then again, if you're sharing that on social, nobody has a way of playing it back in three D. The other thing is that while the recording time is unlimited, there's no way to edit these except for just trimming the clips. No editing app right now is going to support it, although Apple says that Final Cut Pro is going to get that editing support next year. The other thing you need to know about this is that [00:02:30] there are some controls on contrast exposure and some things like that, and maybe low light won't look as good, although I shot in a very well lit scene, so I couldn't get a chance to see what that would look like. The camera app has a little toggle that looks like a Vision Pro that will allow you to toggle this feature on and off, and you could just record your videos all the time with three D capabilities that you don't even know about. But why would you? Because you may not necessarily get a Vision Pro. That's the strange gambit of what Apple's doing Speaker 2: Right now because [00:03:00] at $3,500, the Vision Pro and what it promises is a peripheral item at best for what people are going to want to get next year. I mean, even vr, it's hard to get people to buy VR headsets, but a $3,500 one, that's a lot of money and there's no way to show these three D videos in any other way, even though they're stereoscopic videos right now. There are no plans to show them in any other thing. I mean, you could, I guess maybe show them in a VR headset, but that's not going to happen. So you're going to have to trust that those videos are recorded for you and if you share them with other [00:03:30] people, you could get that spatial recording baked in if you share it with airdrop or messages or something like that. But if you post it to something like Facebook, it's going to strip it. Speaker 2: Of those three D elements that are in there, the recording size is not too large either. It's about 130 megabytes per minute, so not terrible, but that's because it's not recording in four K. That's one thing I would've liked. Would it be have four K spatial video because that display is so good, you could really do it, but that's not happening right now. What Apple's clearly [00:04:00] doing is pushing more into the idea of being a memory company, having these recorded memories that you can see. I think recording on a phone makes a lot more sense than recording on a Vision Pro headset, which it could also do, but I don't want to wear that at a birthday party, and I love the fact that this can just be your everyday on toggle for videos and you don't have to choose formats. That's probably what I'm going to do because I'm going to look at a Vision Pro next year. Speaker 2: I hope so. I'm going to be recording all of my videos in this format, but that's a choice you're [00:04:30] going to have to make and only if you have an iPhone 15 Pro which has that feature. So that's what I got to see, and I was pretty impressed by it, and I'm even more impressed again by the display quality of the Vision Pro for playing back videos. If you have any questions, let me know below, and that was my second dive in Apple Vision Pro. I imagine I'm not going to get a chance to see it again until 2024. I am looking forward to trying it again.