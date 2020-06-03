Civil rights leaders slam Zuckerberg, Amazon's COVID-19 data not enough
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
A group of civil rights leaders issued a scathing statement about Facebook's decision to leave a post by the president, that the civil rights leaders say incites violence, all this according to Axios.
Quote, he, meaning Zuckerberg Did not demonstrate understanding of historic or modern day voter suppression, and he refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump's call for violence against the protesters, unquote.
The heads of the Leadership Conference on civil and human rights.
The NAACP legal defense and Education Fund and Color of Change.
Said in a joint statement.
Last month 13 state attorneys general called on Amazon to disclose a state by state breakdown of Coronavirus, infections and deaths in its workforce.
On the same call New York State Comptroller Thomas dinapoli, who invests in Amazon through the state's pension fund.
criticized Amazon's decision, saying it's leaving its employees and investors in the dark about the effectiveness of its COVID-19 response.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, a frequent Amazon critic has also criticized amazon for not releasing those numbers.
And finally, a new feature will let Facebook users curate their profiles.
Letting them hide old posts that users may no longer be comfortable sharing with their online connections, called manage activity.
The new tool is ideal for times of transition, like entering the job market or leaving an old relationship behind.
Users could previously delete posts or change the settings so that certain posts are only visible to themselves.
The new feature which will work out of the activity log in Facebook aims to streamline the process.
You stay up to date with the latest AI visiting C/net
