Your video, "Chicago gets Boring, Sony faces backlash"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Chicago gets Boring, Sony faces backlash

Today's most important stories in tech include the Windy City working with Elon Musk's Boring Company to connect the Loop to O'Hare. Meanwhile, Fortnite players are not happy with Sony due to cross-play issues.
1:27 /
Transcript
This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. The city of Chicago will work with Elon Musk's Boring Company to connect O'Hare International Airport with the loop via tunnels. Officials say it is too early to give a timeline for when this project will be completed. The trip would take approximately 12 minutes and cost around $20-$25 per ride. The vehicles would transport 16 passengers and travel at over 100 miles per hour. Verizon introduced a new unlimited plan. The wireless carrier now offers three separate plans described as unlimited. The newest tier is called aboveunlimited which includes unlimited LTE data for up to 75 GB before Verizon slows you down. And 20 GB of Mobile Hotspot data at LTE speeds. Prices range from $60 to $95 per line and new plan goes live on June 18th. Sony is basing Backlash from Fortnite players. The game was just released for the Nintendo Switch. Players are finding out that if they started playing the game on a PlayStation They cannot use the same Fortnite account on the Switch. Any progress a player has made on the Playstation version cannot transfer over. Sony issued a statement, but did not address the rumor that it is responsible for locking out cross-play support. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app available for iOS and Android.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
1:48
Police across the US have been using Electronic Storage Detection dogs to sniff out technology as evidence.
Play video
Video: AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch
AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch
1:23
Today's major tech stories include AT&T clearing the last hurdle to take over Time Warner, Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch and Apple's...
Play video
Video: POTUS can't block Twitter users, Fortnite's $100M commitment to esports
POTUS can't block Twitter users, Fortnite's $100M commitment to esports
1:14
This week's major tech stories include a judge's ruling that President Trump can't block people on Twitter, Amazon rolling out new...
Play video
Video: Uber knows when scammers are using GPS spoofing apps. Here's how.
Uber knows when scammers are using GPS spoofing apps. Here's how.
1:41
The company shared its secrets on how it uses machine learning to fight off fraud.
Play video
Video: Comcast bids for Fox, Apple's newest security move
Comcast bids for Fox, Apple's newest security move
1:18
Today's biggest tech stories include Comcast's new bid for 21st Century Fox, Apple's newest plan to help you keep your phone safe and...
Play video
Video: Apple cuts component orders for new iPhone Xs
Apple cuts component orders for new iPhone Xs
4:07
Latest rumors suggest Apple has placed the order for the OLED screens of the new iPhone Xs ahead of its September launch event.
Play video
Video: Samsung's folding phone may be pricey
Samsung's folding phone may be pricey
1:45
The future doesn't come cheap. Samsung's folding phone may land in 2019 and one analyst says it could cost way more than the iPhone...
Play video
Video: How AT&T's win could dash our hopes for an Avengers-X-Men reunion
How AT&T's win could dash our hopes for an Avengers-X-Men reunion
1:57
From The 3:59 show: AT&T buying Time Warner could embolden Comcast to snatch Fox from Disney.
Play video