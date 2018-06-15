Chicago gets Boring, Sony faces backlash

Tech Today
Chicago gets Boring, Sony faces backlashToday's most important stories in tech include the Windy City working with Elon Musk's Boring Company to connect the Loop to O'Hare. Meanwhile, Fortnite players are not happy with Sony due to cross-play issues.
Transcript
This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. The city of Chicago will work with Elon Musk's Boring Company to connect O'Hare International Airport with the loop via tunnels. Officials say it is too early to give a timeline for when this project will be completed. The trip would take approximately 12 minutes and cost around $20-$25 per ride. The vehicles would transport 16 passengers and travel at over 100 miles per hour. Verizon introduced a new unlimited plan. The wireless carrier now offers three separate plans described as unlimited. The newest tier is called aboveunlimited which includes unlimited LTE data for up to 75 GB before Verizon slows you down. And 20 GB of Mobile Hotspot data at LTE speeds. Prices range from $60 to $95 per line and new plan goes live on June 18th. Sony is basing Backlash from Fortnite players. The game was just released for the Nintendo Switch. Players are finding out that if they started playing the game on a PlayStation They cannot use the same Fortnite account on the Switch. Any progress a player has made on the Playstation version cannot transfer over. Sony issued a statement, but did not address the rumor that it is responsible for locking out cross-play support.