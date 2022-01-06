/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Change your voice with the Razer Zephyr Pro mask

Tech Industry

Up Next

The best laptops of CES 2022
laptops-of-ces-2022-video-1

Up Next

The best laptops of CES 2022

All the cars from CES 2022, from the electric Silverado to a Mercedes you charge once a month
screenshot-2022-01-07-at-16-09-55.png

All the cars from CES 2022, from the electric Silverado to a Mercedes you charge once a month

The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive
ces-besttvs-00-00-04-25-still001

The best TVs of CES 2022 get bigger, crazier and more expensive

CES 2022: Most impressive tech
ameca-humanoid-robot-demo-3

CES 2022: Most impressive tech

5 of our favorite smart home products from CES 2022
1201625094134339-fgubcwsx2voju8ya8itc-height640.png

5 of our favorite smart home products from CES 2022

BMW shows off color-changing car at CES 2022, E3 announces all-virtual show (again)
tt-01-07-2022-00-00-39-11-still043

BMW shows off color-changing car at CES 2022, E3 announces all-virtual show (again)

See every Razer product announced at CES 2022
razer-supercut-3

See every Razer product announced at CES 2022

Kohler's CES lineup includes a $6,235 ceiling faucet
kohler-ces-2022-20

Kohler's CES lineup includes a $6,235 ceiling faucet

Sony PlayStation VR 2 headset details revealed, Razer showcases gaming desk prototype
psvr-v1-sb-00-01-38-05-still001.png

Sony PlayStation VR 2 headset details revealed, Razer showcases gaming desk prototype

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Take-Two buys Zynga, Apple ditches Beats Pill Plus speaker
tt-01-11-2022-00-00-41-23-still044

Take-Two buys Zynga, Apple ditches Beats Pill Plus speaker

Galaxy S21 FE review: Samsung's new phone gives the Pixel 6 some competition
galaxy-s21-fe-review-2

Galaxy S21 FE review: Samsung's new phone gives the Pixel 6 some competition

The iPhone turns 15, NASA's Webb space telescope fully deploys
gettyimages-72955624

The iPhone turns 15, NASA's Webb space telescope fully deploys

We talk with InWith Corporation about its soft electronic contact lens
ar-contacts-v5

We talk with InWith Corporation about its soft electronic contact lens

Bob the mini dishwasher is way cooler than he should be
btothe-ob

Bob the mini dishwasher is way cooler than he should be

This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats
roborock-master-thumbnail

This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats

Most Popular All most popular

Meeting Ameca, the future of humanoid robots, was totally surreal
ameca-humanoid-robot-demo-2

Meeting Ameca, the future of humanoid robots, was totally surreal

5 of our favorite smart home products from CES 2022
1201625094134339-fgubcwsx2voju8ya8itc-height640.png

5 of our favorite smart home products from CES 2022

PlayStation VR2: First look at Sony's next-generation VR system
ps5-vr.png

PlayStation VR2: First look at Sony's next-generation VR system

This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats
roborock-master-thumbnail

This dream robot vacuum and mop also video chats

CES 2022: Most impressive tech
ameca-humanoid-robot-demo-3

CES 2022: Most impressive tech

We talk with InWith Corporation about its soft electronic contact lens
ar-contacts-v5

We talk with InWith Corporation about its soft electronic contact lens

Latest Products All latest products

Asus reveals two Zenbook 14 OLED laptops at CES 2022
asus-zenbook-duo-14-12

Asus reveals two Zenbook 14 OLED laptops at CES 2022

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a solid fitness smartwatch
garmin-venu-2-plus-v2

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a solid fitness smartwatch

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
lenovo-ces2022-laptop-v4

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022
ces-lenovoyoga9i-3

Flagship Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 14-inch 4K OLED screen at CES 2022

Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022
nda-lenovo-gaming-laptop-v4

Lenovo's Legion gaming line marches on at CES 2022

See everything ROG revealed at its CES product event
rog-supercut-2

See everything ROG revealed at its CES product event

Latest How To All how to videos

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
microsoftoffice-free-v2

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now

Track out-of-stock items with online robots
ps5stock-stamp

Track out-of-stock items with online robots

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
notify-when-left-behind-how-to-00-01-38-10-still002

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again

How to win Black Friday 2021
black-friday-image-2

How to win Black Friday 2021

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
screen-shot-2021-10-27-at-3-56-32-pm.png

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
img-5763-2

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB