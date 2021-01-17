CES 2021 comes to a close, Samsung announces Galaxy S21 lineup

Transcript
This is CNET and here the stories that matter right now. [SOUND] CES 2021 has officially ended but people aren't done talking about it. The most buzz-worthy products and concepts from this year's show include LG's Rollable phone which could hit retail sometime this year Samsung's bot handy a rolling robotic arm that uses AI to decide how hard to grab items around your house. GM's flying Cadillac passenger drone, which was a surprise that made a big splash online and razors project Hazel, a futuristic concept that transforms the a 95 facemask into a high tech breathing apparatus. You can check out all of our CES coverage on Cnet.com. Samsung introduced the new Galaxy S21 lineup and it's all digital unpacked event on Thursday. There are three phones the S21, S21 plus and S21 Ultra The big focus was on video and photography with Samsung touting that all s 21 models have pro grade cameras. Samsung also announced the galaxy buds pro a new set of wireless earbuds and a pair of trackers called Samsung SmartTags. We've got first impressions already available on our site. And finally, US President elect Joe Biden launched a new Twitter account. Biden says @PresElectBiden will be the account used for official duties as president, but the handle will become @POTUS when his presidency begins at noon on January 20th. [UNKNOWN] The account will not be inheriting the 33 million followers of the current president, which Twitter decided late last year. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting c|net.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1402 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

FinTech in 2021 and Beyond (CES 2021 Expert Panel)

29:43

Everything Samsung announced at its January Unpacked event

10:28

S21 Ultra camera features improved dynamic range

7:09

Samsung reveals S Pen with new S21 Ultra phone

1:18

Samsung debuts SmartTags object trackers

3:24

Surprising new versions of autonomous vehicles

2:27

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Samsung debuts SmartTags object trackers

3:24

Let's crack open an iPhone 12 that was submerged in a lake and see what's inside (live stage demo)

28:58

Galaxy S21 Ultra: Our first look at Samsung's new premium phone

8:21

CES 2021: The best TVs from the show

15:01

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

All the best tech highlights of CES 2021

4:03

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Galaxy S21 Ultra: Our first look at Samsung's new premium phone

8:21

Our first look at the new Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus

8:10

Asus continues to flex its dual-display superiority with its latest ZenBook Duo laptops

3:03

Robosen K1 robot can flip, fight, and get funky to teach programming

4:57

Tech at CES to address coronavirus spread

3:13

L'Oréal's high-tech lipstick dispenser gets a luxe makeover with YSL

2:58

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54