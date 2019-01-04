CES 2019

CES 2019: What tech to expect

Transcript
Each year, the consumer electronics show sets the tone for the newest and most cutting edge tech we'll see in the next twelve months. Here's what to expect from CES 2019. 5G will start to gain even more traction. It's the next generation of cellular technology that promises to give faster speeds and lower latency. Samsung and LG have already said they're working on 5G compatible phones. So we might get some details on these. And 2019 is when carriers are expected to start wider roll outs of 5G infrastructure across the US, so it makes sense we'll see more compatible devices being announced. Voice assistants will continue their reach beyond phones and smart speakers, with TVs and sound bars the next frontier. So rather than reaching for the remote, you'll be able to summon Alexa or the Google Assistant to change the channel or turn up the volume. Another big trend to look out for is foldable, rollable, or flexible displays. LG already showed off its roll up TV screen, and Samsung debuted its foldable phone in 2018. But they weren't ready for prime time. So CES 2019 is when we expect to get a better view of what's in store and when we can buy them. And these bendy screens might even extend into categories like laptops and tablets. CES is also turning into an automotive show. We'll see plenty of demonstrations of AI and self driving vehicles. But we could also get previews of production cars with connected features so they can talk to other cars, or even smart infrastructure like traffic signals. For full coverage of CES 2019, stay tuned to CNET.com. [MUSIC]
Tech Industry5GCES ProductsAlexaAmazon

