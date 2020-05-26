Celebrating 25 years of CNET

We're right at the crux of something really big.
What is this thing called cnet.com even do?
And I was like, is this seriously my job
[MUSIC]
This is cnet Central It was 1995 and the vibe was one of the wild west.
Welcome to C-Net central, the San Francisco home of C-Net, the computer network.
We we're teaching the audience about things that nobody in the world had heard of.
Homepage.
That's a good term.
That's the first thing you see kind of the front door.
It started out as a television company we have.
I'm Justin Gunn and Brian Copeland.
I'm Justin crisis and Gina St.
JOHN.
Hi, I'm Ryan Seacrest and welcome.
Where they kind of morph.
Into an online company once the web took off.
All this behind me is seen that online
and you had to drive people to the website all the time, which meant explaining what's the browser?
How does it connect to the internet?
What kind of modem do you need?
We got it right the first time, and it's paid off all these years.
[SOUND]
Here at CNET we've been testing windows 95.
I remember the launch of the iMac
When I started at SR it was all about mp3 players.>> Were here with our very first look at the Apple iPhone.>> Once I got in my hands I recognized god this is a huge deal.>> Because I joined Twitter in 2009.>> All of my friends had these Sony point and shoot cameras and all these shiny.
I need bright colors.
Remember when netbooks were a thing?
Those are gone.
This is Microsoft's next generation game console.
Sharing our contacts with each other by bumping phones.
The slide out phone.
The first time we had a phone with Bluetooth in it.
Google Glass is pretty dorky in hindsight.
But in the moment, it was fun to kind of explore where tech was going.
Actually, I spend more time on YouTube today than probably any other service.
[MUSIC]
My favorite segment is top five partly because I created it.
Welcome to CNET top five where each time we meet we count down another hot CNET list and it's still going.
These are the top five iPhone 12 rumors.
Also I still enjoy watching it.
I got to do a science experiment with Bill Nye
Science?
Yes.
Yeah.
And we once demonstrated a margarita mixer that was powered by a lawnmower motor.
How do you come up with an idea like this, a blender that runs on gas?
At my first [UNKNOWN], I think that was the year that I slayed the mondo robot spider.
Later.
[INAUDIBLE]
I have dressed up as many different characters like Deneris or Ghostbuster.
[SOUND]
We see cars differently.
Nice.
Some of the most fun I had at CNet are my years of doing car review videos.
We love them on the road and under the hood but also check the tech and are known for telling
Like it is.
So I call him like I see him.
Some cars flat out embarrass me to be driving.
Hey everyone, welcome to buzz out loud and see this podcast of indeterminate length.
It is Episode 1000.
[CROSSTALK]
We had a live studio audience we had past hosts on we had special guests.
It was a celebration.
Veronica Damn.
[CROSSTALK] All right.
Thank you.
[MUSIC]
One of the things I'm most proud of over 25 years is we still do what we always did.
We make tech makes sense.
It's been amazing watching technology go from novel things to something that is so imperative to our lives This has been an awesome place to work and make great friends.
I can't believe sometimes that this is my job I get to see what the future is right as it's emerging.
I did see the phone grow up from being basically a brick to something that runs our lives.
Happy 25th Sina.
This is my longest relationship ever [LAUGH].
[MUSIC]
