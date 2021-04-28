CDC loosens mask restrictions, Spotify launches podcast subscriptions

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. The CDC has loosened restrictions around mask wearing for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, the CDC said everyone, regardless of vaccine status, will now be able to walk and run outdoors or attend small outdoor gatherings with vaccinated family and friends. Without wearing a mask, vaccinated people can also dine at outdoor restaurants without a mask. But masks are still recommended for large crowds and all indoor activities. Spotify has launched a paid subscription model for podcasts. The platform will let creators mark episodes as subscriber only before publishing them on Spotify and other platforms. Creators can choose between three pricing tiers 299 499 or 799 a month, and Spotify says the platform will be free for the first two years with a 5% fee for creators coming in spring 2023. By comparison, Apple's new subscription podcast platform charges creators 30% in their first year and 15% after that, And finally Apple could soon begin production on its second generation of Apple silicon. According to Nick Asia, the company's next processor, likely called the m two is set to enter mass production this month ready for Mac books going on sale in the second half of the year. Apple first announced its departure from Intel processors in 2020 with the M1 chip, which is now used in new MacBooks, iMacs and iPad pros. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet.

