Casper Snow Mattress Review: Reasons to Buy or Not Buy

Jun 19, 2024 Mattresses

Are you checking out the new Casper Snow hybrid mattress online? But you want a little bit more information about it before you buy from a firsthand experience. If so, you're in the right place today. Hey guys, I'm JD with CNET. Hopefully you're doing well. And today we're gonna cover the five main things that you should know about. One of Casper's new 2024 mattresses, the snow hybrid mattress. If you get something out of this video, we'd appreciate it if you dropped a like on it and subscribe to our youtube channel for a lot more and hit the description box. If you need any more information. Since this is a pretty quick review, I'm not gonna cover absolutely everything pertaining to this mattress, but there should be a lot more information for you to peruse down there. Keep in mind also that we receive this mattress for free from Casper to review. But the first main, the thing that you should know about it is that this is actually a memory foam mattress. So historically, Caspar has only put out soft neutral foam options of the all foam and hybrid variety at this point. The name Caspar has become synonymous with that soft, generally comfortable mattress feel here with the snow beds, they're putting out more dense memory foam options, which is kind of unique to Caspar. The snow hybrid has a very dense memory foam sensation where it appears pretty firm when you hop on the mattress at first, but then it slowly softens up as you sink that top layer of memory foam, which naturally conforms to the shape of your body as a material. Memory foam is kind of divisive. You either tend to love or hate this style of feeling in your mattress. I'm not the biggest fan of it personally. But other members of our team love this type of mattress sensation. That memory foam feel also gives it a slightly firmer profile. We would clock the Casper Snow hybrid right in between a medium and a medium firm on our scale, so great for all sleep styles, but best for back and stomach sleepers. The second thing that you should know about the Casper Snow hybrid is that light, the name implies this is indeed a hybrid mattress that uses coils on the bottom for support. So this bed is gonna be, you know, supportive enough to handle all body types, including much heavier people. If you're a heavier person, like me say, you're in the range of £250 maybe even upwards of that, you'll want a mattress that offers you a lot of support and beds with coils do just that as opposed to all foam options, beds with pocketed coils just are more durable long term, especially for bigger body types. Now, speaking of construction, the third main thing that you should know about the Casper Snow hybrid has to do with zone support. This bed features a transitional layer of Casper's align memory foam which is basically divided into three separate sections, offering the head and foot sections, pressure relief with more support in the middle of the bed, having a zone support design isn't a bad thing to have in your mattress. It's especially beneficial for those who have chronic back pain at night. If you have this kind of health condition, especially on a nightly basis, you'll want this type of zone support feature in your bed. It's pretty much there to help promote healthy spinal alignment at night. So kind of keep your back more neutrally aligned at night. And even if you don't have chronic back pain, it could be beneficial to you, but the design doesn't stop there. The fourth thing that you should know about the Casper Snow hybrid is that this is one of the coolest sleeping Casper mattresses that the brand has ever put up. It has a phase change material that's actually coated on that memory foam layer near the top and the mattress cover itself is pretty cool to the touch. So when you factor all that in, I would say this is more of an active cooling option from Casper. Obviously, if you put a sheet set on this bed and a pretty heavy comforter, it'll sleep closer to the temperature neutral range. So other factors kind of influence temperature regulation rather than the bed. But we would say right off the bat that the snow hybrid is a much cooler sleeping style mattress. The fifth and final thing that you should know about the snow hybrid from Casper is that this is a high tier more premium bed from the brand and it naturally has a pretty big price tag. A queen size currently retails for just shy of the $2500 mark. So that's quite the sticker shock. But we would say when you factor in the zone support elements, the cooling capabilities and the overall premium foam hybrid aesthetic of the mattress. That's a pretty reasonable price point check the description box to see whatever is current in terms of pricing and promotions for the snow hybrid, but that's pretty much gonna sum it up for the five main things that you should know about this mattress. Hopefully it was a little bit helpful for your online mattress search if so like this video and subscribe to our channel for a lot more hit the description box of this video if you need to see any more information regarding this mattress or just check out cnet.com to see our full written review on it, but that's gonna do with this one. I'm JD with CNET and we'll see you in the next one.