Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress Review: Reasons to Buy or Not Buy

Jun 19, 2024

So what's the story with the brand new Dream hybrid mattress available from Casper? Well, we're gonna be talking about that in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen, I'm a CT and today's video we're covering the top five things you need to know about this new bed from Casper. So Casper recently updated their entire mattress lineup. They have five new beds and the Casper Dream hybrid is essentially the 1 to 1 replacement for the old Casper original hybrid. Most of the new beds from Casper don't necessarily have an equivalent to the old lineup that is currently being discontinued as of right now. You can still get the old models from Casper, like the original and the Wave and the Nova. But that's only as long as they're in stock. And by the time you're watching this video, those might be all gone. And so these five new beds are gonna be the ones from Casper going forward if you find this video helpful or interesting in any way, make sure you give it a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. We really appreciate it and let's just get into it with the number one thing you need to know about the dream hybrid mattress and that's gonna be a construction and feel. This is a four layer hybrid mattress at the bottom. You have a pretty thick layer of support foam that the coils kind of sit on top of. It's about two inches and then you have six inches of pocketed coils as the main support layer, then you have a zone support layer of Casper align memory foam. Then the top layer is what they call breathe flex foam. This top layer foam is pretty similar in behavior to the old Casper Airscape foam that we found in all their other mattresses in that it's nice and responsive and soft without being too memory foamy. And this combination of coils and foams adds up to give the Casper dream mattress more of a classic soft hybrid feel that is very akin to the old mattresses from Casper, especially the Casper original hybrid. Most people who try to bed like this just thinks it's generally pretty cool even though it might not be exactly what they're looking for. If you're looking for more of a classic den and memory foam mattress, you now have a couple of beds available from Casper, but in the past, they didn't really dabble in memory foam. The new Snow and Snow Max have a very classic memory foam feel. And so if you're looking for that, then those are the beds for you. But this bed is just kind of unassuming in its feel. And most people including myself find it very comfortable. And the second thing you don't want to know about the Casper Dream hybrid is its own support design. So most of the old caster mattresses did features own support and most of the new ones do as well. And on that align memory foam layer, the transition layer, the center third of it is gonna be a bit firmer than the outer thirds which give you a little bit more targeted support where you need it. Most the difference in firmness is pretty subtle. You probably won't notice it all that much. You might notice it more as your body is adjusting to it in the first couple of weeks of sleeping on the mattress. But it's just a nice thing to have to help keep your spine in a more neutral alignment while you sleep giving you that more targeted support. And then the third thing you're gonna wanna know about this bed is that we think it's gonna be a really nice option for couples in part to another construction element which enhances the edge support. The coils on this bed are actually encased in a layer of dense foam which does enhance the edge support. We thought the edge support on the Casper Dream hybrid is very solid and it performs well in the motion isolation category as well along with being pretty much temperature neutral. So if you are planning on sharing this matches with a partner, I think it'll be really easy to agree on the feel of the bed and the firmness and it performs well in all those other categories that are important to couples. And the fourth thing I want to know is of course, firmness. And we found this mattress to be a flat medium on our firmer scale, which again is very similar to what we observed on the old Casper original hybrid. But it should be able to accommodate pretty much any sleeping position back, stomach side and combination. A medium firmness is especially nice for couples and combo sleepers because you might be spending part of the night on your side and then switch over to your back, for example. So really nice accommodating medium firmness. If you're looking for something firmer than that, they do have the Casper one foam mattress, which is significantly firmer than pretty much any bed you've ever tested from Casper and softer options including the Dream Max. More info, but all those beds will be in the description. And then the fifth and final thing, you're gonna want to know about the Dream hybrid mattress from Casper is its price point. I do want to caveat this by saying because these beds are brand new, we might see some price fluctuations in the first couple of months. That is pretty common with a lot of new mattresses. But as I'm recording this video, you can pick up a dream hybrid mattress for around $1900 for a queen size. We're unsure what discounts are gonna look like for the new Casper lineup of mattresses. So just make sure you look down below in the description for up to date pricing and discounts on the Casper Dream. From what we've observed, this bed is gonna be a bit more expensive than the old Casper original hybrid. And with those five things out of the way it leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up the Casper Dream hybrid mattress for themselves? And I think as long as you have the budget for it, this mattress will work for pretty much. Anyone has a very accommodating firmness and field that pretty much everyone should be able to at least get by on and it has some nice features like that own support design. I think couples will especially like this mattress and just anyone looking for a generally comfy hybrid mattress. In my opinion of the new caster mattresses, this one is the most similar to the old lineup of mattresses and we thought those beds were just very accommodating for most sleepers and this one shares that in common. Let let us know what you think about the Dream hybrid mattress. Write us down below in the comments section. Make sure you look down below in the description for more information about all these new mattresses from Casper including full interviews and any discounts we can find if you found this video helpful or interesting in any way, make sure you give it a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel that really helps us out and we appreciate it. But it's gonna do for me, this is the scene as sleep. I'll see you in the next one.