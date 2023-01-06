Car Cam Brings Ring to the Dashboard
Car Cam Brings Ring to the Dashboard
4:52
Watch Now

Car Cam Brings Ring to the Dashboard

Tech
Speaker 1: Now, most of you may know ring from the ring doorbell and security cameras, but they have entered the car with the ring car cam. Let's go check it out. Speaker 1: There it is, right on the dashboard. This is the device and this is powered directly from the car's battery. It is plugged into what's called the O B D two port. Now most cars have this after the year of 1996. There are some exceptions like the Tesla, so it may not work for that type of car, but [00:00:30] you've got it right here. It's got two cameras, one on either side. Then as you can see, there's this little privacy latch. When you pop this up, it mutes the microphone and shuts off the inner camera, but it still will record from the camera looking out. So this is obviously for theft, carjackings accidents, but let's find out some more. Hey, I'm here with CEO of Ring, Jamie Siminoff to learn more about Ring Car Cam. I'm very excited about this product. Tell me more about what it was like bringing the Ring camera into [00:01:00] the car. Speaker 2: So it's kind of funny because it was a product that I actually didn't want to do. Our mission is around making neighborhoods safer and people kept coming to me and saying, we should do a car camera. And I'm like, it's not our business. Our business is around the home in the neighborhood. But customers kept emailing me, my emails on every box and they kept emailing me saying, we need it because my car was broken into in front of my house. It was vandalized here. And I realized that protecting the car was actually a neighborhood thing and the car camera we could build is one that does [00:01:30] it in a ring way, and that that did not exist. Speaker 1: So tell me about what are some of the features and the des the design ideology that set the ring car cam? So Speaker 2: It's a, it's a dash cam at its base. So like it's a normal, like what a dash cam, what you'd expect a dash cam to do if you're driving around, like it'll video, like kind of that kind of that, that stuff. But what it really does is when you're parked in front of your driveway at night, if someone was to open the door, it'll give you emotional alerts, you can see and talk to them like rings. So it's just like what Ring did to the front door with protecting [00:02:00] your home, with being always home with really connecting you to this asset or this, this, this thing that's so important to you. A car is very important to people. It's not just like a product or a cost. It's like actually very important. It takes 'em to work, takes their kids to school. Speaker 1: And so I know you can use the Amazon assistant in order to trigger it to start recording, correct. But what are some of the other ways that it will record on its own? Speaker 2: So it's, it's, you can set it up so when it's driving, it'll record again just like a regular dash cam. It [00:02:30] then, you know, when you're parked, this is the big thing. It's like the safe the the protection mode. So if someone comes near the car, it's gonna start recording. So you're gonna get that video, it goes up to the cloud. So if someone did actually want to take your car and broke into it and took the dash cam and threw it out, we already have now all the footage that you'd need. And so it is, it's taking that dash cam base, which would have all the features you'd expect, and then bringing all like the sort of ring and a, what a security camera we know now would do in a home into the car. Speaker 1: And can you tell me about the [00:03:00] user experience on the app, what that looks like, how they're interacting with it? Speaker 2: So again, I think what's great is it, it sort of brings that consumer first, uh, ui. So it is our normal ring app. You get to, you know, see the video, search back to see what's going on, get alerts on your phone. So it is, I'd say what you expect now from the consumer side of a camera in your home is now what you're gonna get in your car. You can also link them together. So if the car camera goes off, you could have the floodlight camera on top of the garage go off. So it is like all linked [00:03:30] together. Now, your home and your car. Speaker 1: And I know with other ring cameras in the past, like police would have to put out like a public request for footage. Is that the same case for this or does that change at Speaker 2: All? Correct. It would be the, it'd be the same case and the same privacy protection you would get on this. As with anything Speaker 1: Else. Does it differ all the way that the ring camera uses the footage, uh, versus the home? Or is it all the same sequence? So Speaker 2: It's ba basically it, it looks like another camera in your ring. The only difference is this one has two cameras. So like when you're scrubbing, you're [00:04:00] gonna see like a front and a back. Um, but other than that it really is, it just feels like another, you know, your front door camera, your rear camera, your car camera. So now you have all your sort of cameras in a list, you can see what's going on. Speaker 1: And can you tell me about some of the privacy features on it? Speaker 2: So one of the greatest privacy features that we did, like a little, and again, I think one of the best things about privacy is having it be manual. So have it physical. So we have a physical shutter, it, uh, disables the microphones and you literally just like click it around. And now the, the forward facing the, the rear facing camera is now obscured and can't [00:04:30] be seen. Speaker 1: If you want to check this out yourself, it's going to be available February 15th. Pre-orders started today. Speaker 2: Today Speaker 1: And they are $200 right now for a limited time and going to be Speaker 2: 2 49 is the msrp. Speaker 1: All right. Thank you so much. Speaker 2: Hey, thank you. All Speaker 1: Right. For more on scene at make sure you subscribe. I'm Justin and I'll take you later.

Up Next

The Best TVs of CES 2023
best-tvs-of-cesthumb1

Up Next

The Best TVs of CES 2023

HTC Unveils XR Elite VR Headset
htc-image-cms

HTC Unveils XR Elite VR Headset

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen
lgdisplays-3

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck
stellantis-ram-00-06-37-04-still107

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck

Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023
stellantis-concept-car-stage-00-05-19-00-still107

Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023

Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500
thumb2

Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500

BMW i Vision DEE Concept Debuts Massive AR Windshield, Dramatic Changing Paint
bmw-vision-dee-v1-00-01-45-23-still001

BMW i Vision DEE Concept Debuts Massive AR Windshield, Dramatic Changing Paint

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023
lgbooth-2-00-00-36-20-still001

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023

Dog-E by WowWee: The Robot Dog That Communicates Through Its Tail
screenshot-2023-01-05-at-17-34-06.png

Dog-E by WowWee: The Robot Dog That Communicates Through Its Tail

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

The Best TVs of CES 2023
best-tvs-of-cesthumb1

The Best TVs of CES 2023

Car Cam Brings Ring to the Dashboard
1203659896776269-yg6o9hbiqcvpxqu20pwx-height640.png

Car Cam Brings Ring to the Dashboard

HTC Unveils XR Elite VR Headset
htc-image-cms

HTC Unveils XR Elite VR Headset

Check Out the Samsung Booth at CES 2023
samsungbooth-1-00-09-02-04-still003

Check Out the Samsung Booth at CES 2023

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen
lgdisplays-3

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck
stellantis-ram-00-06-37-04-still107

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck

Most Popular All most popular

We Tested the Batteries on the New iPhone 14 Models
apple-stuff-ep-15-iphone-battery-tests-1b

We Tested the Batteries on the New iPhone 14 Models

These Are the Cars That Qualify Now for the New Tax Credit
large-15747-2023-id-4-volkswagen

These Are the Cars That Qualify Now for the New Tax Credit

Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections
senate-ceos-facebook-russian-interference-00-07-11-09-still083

Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections

Apple is opening medical clinics for its employees
news-22718

Apple is opening medical clinics for its employees

Facebook braces for Apple's privacy changes, Fall Guys is most downloaded PS+ game ever
tt-082720

Facebook braces for Apple's privacy changes, Fall Guys is most downloaded PS+ game ever

Here's why Ford is smart to call its new, all-electric SUV a Mustang
opinion-mache-v1

Here's why Ford is smart to call its new, all-electric SUV a Mustang

Latest Products All latest products

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen
lgdisplays-3

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter
johndeere-18-mov-16-25-57-11-still001

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams
ces23-razer-00-00-00-00-still001

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car
sony-car-afeela-00-01-16-23-still001.png

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit