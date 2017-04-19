Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Can't make the funeral? Just watch the live stream"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Can't make the funeral? Just watch the live stream

Some churches and other religious institutions are offering live streaming as a service for weddings and funerals. CNET's Lexy Savvides shows us what it takes to live broadcast the services.
1:54 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] St. Monica's Church has been serving the Los Angeles area for more than a century. But it's their use of high tech live streaming technology that's now helping the Parish reach people as far as Germany, and connecting to family members for special occasions. So, this is a substitute for coming to a funeral, coming to a wedding, but it does keep the connection&lt;&lt; Of people. And for people that cannot do it, it's a wonderful opportunity. [MUSIC] The church's first live stream on Christmas 2012 got 20,000 views. Now, they stream a weekly Sunday mass that gets around 2,500 views. They also show a mix of weddings and memorial services. We vary all kinds of different People of different lives, of faith and stuff, because we're the largest church in the city of Santa Monica, so it's a place where people come. Over the years, a lot of people have asked me if there was the capacity to live stream. The church has four cameras, two around the altar and two under the rear choir loft. They are either stationary or robotic. So there's no camera people roaming around during somber events. It's really unobtrusive, so people don't feel like they're on camera. They don't feel like something is intruding upon what is a very difficult day.&gt;&gt;A volunteer director in a control room switches the camera view and adds graphics for the Livestream broadcast. It's not as easy as holding up a phone to Skype or FaceTime. St. Monica's has considered everything, from syncing audio to bandwidth for HD streaming. Some of the legal aspects you are gonna have to consider are the consent. For the people entering the church. Usually you need some general sign posted letting people know that the mass is being filmed. The church charges a small fee to cover the streaming costs for funerals and weddings, but it says it doesn't profit from it. In Santa Monica, [UNKNOWN], CNET.com for CBS News. [MUSIC]

Latest videos

Video: The Galaxy S8 is amazing, but it won't launch with Bixby
The Galaxy S8 is amazing, but it won't launch with Bixby
4:10 April 18, 2017
Google Photos' video stabilization is a killer feature, Android 7.1.2 is breaking some people's fingerprint scanners and the Galaxy...
Play video
Video: Facebook launches Messenger 2.0 with smarter chatbots
Facebook launches Messenger 2.0 with smarter chatbots
2:18 April 18, 2017
Facebook announces updates to its messenger platform. New features include a discovery engine, chat extensions, games and enhanced...
Play video
Video: Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges Cleveland murder
Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges Cleveland murder
1:06 April 18, 2017
At Facebook's F8 developer conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company will focus on building stronger communities in the wake...
Play video
Video: Facebook rolls out augmented-reality camera platform
Facebook rolls out augmented-reality camera platform
2:19 April 18, 2017
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg touts new augmented-reality technologies that put the camera at the center of Facebook's platform.
Play video
Video: NYC to allow Uber tipping? VW invests in charging stations
NYC to allow Uber tipping? VW invests in charging stations
1:09 April 18, 2017
Today biggest tech headlines include a plan to stop Airbnb, Uber tipping coming to NYC and Volkswagen's $300M investment in a national...
Play video
Video: iPhone 8 may have hit a roadblock with its Touch ID
iPhone 8 may have hit a roadblock with its Touch ID
1:11 April 17, 2017
Three possible scenarios Apple would have to face if suppliers aren't able to embed the fingerprint scanner into the phone's display.
Play video
Video: NSA all up in banks?
NSA all up in banks?
1:05 April 17, 2017
According to a new leak, the NSA may have used Windows exploits​ to access important financial institutions.
Play video
Video: Bixby absent at S8 launch, Nintendo kills the NES Classic
Bixby absent at S8 launch, Nintendo kills the NES Classic
1:11 April 15, 2017
This week's biggest tech stories included Bixby's late arrival, Instagram Stories outpacing Snapchat and Nintendo's announcement that...
Play video