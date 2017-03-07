Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The leaked documents describe alleged hacking tools used by the CIA to spy on devices like phones and TVs. CNET's security reporter Laura Hautala answers the biggest questions about the WikiLeaks claims.

Can the CIA control your phone? WikiLeaks claims explained
3:44 March 7, 2017
