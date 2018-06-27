Your video, "Can a potato make your grill nonstick?"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

Can a potato make your grill nonstick?

A cheap and easy way to keep food from sticking to your grill.
1:13 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Did you ever cooked salmon, chicken, or other lean meat on your grill? You know that they love to stick to the crates. Here's a simple and easy trick to prevent that. Start up your grill and wait until it gets to your desired cooking temperature. Grab a raw potato and slice it in half. Skewer the end of that potato with a two prong meat fork or a dinner fork. Then rub the exposed center of the potato onto the grate. By doing this you're coating your grill grate with the starch from the potato, which creates a non-stick barrier. Here I'm rubbing the potato on only the right side of the grill. And I'm gonna put chicken on both sides to see how they do. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] And, as expected, the part of the chicken on the left side is sticking while the right side comes off easily. For more grilling how to's and tips check out CNET's guide to smart living.

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 security cameras bring HD video streaming outside
Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 security cameras bring HD video streaming outside
1:49
Netgear's $480 Arlo Pro 2 security cameras bring 1080p HD live streaming to the great outdoors.
Play video
Video: See the CNET Smart Garden in action
See the CNET Smart Garden in action
1:40
We task smart sprinklers, cameras and lights with helping our garden grow.
Play video
Video: 6 alternatives to Apple's discontinued AirPort routers
6 alternatives to Apple's discontinued AirPort routers
1:46
Apple's AirPort is history, but these alternatives are worth a look as replacements.
Play video
Video: How to prep your lawn mower for the season
How to prep your lawn mower for the season
2:59
Don't pay for someone to service your lawn mower, here's how to do it yourself cheaply and safely.
Play video
Video: Pinpoint your paint colors with these connected sensors
Pinpoint your paint colors with these connected sensors
1:50
Three tiny color sensors read wall color to find the perfect paint match.
Play video
Video: Amazon Key in-home delivery worked much better than I expected
Amazon Key in-home delivery worked much better than I expected
1:53
I didn't experience any mishaps with the Amazon Key in-home delivery service. That surprised me.
Play video
Video: PicoBrew Pico Model C makes automatic beer brewing almost easy
PicoBrew Pico Model C makes automatic beer brewing almost easy
3:01
The Model C is a simplified and affordable brewing robot, but it's still not a great fit for casual beer drinkers.
Play video
Video: Looking for an electric stove? Check out the LG LSE4613BD
Looking for an electric stove? Check out the LG LSE4613BD
1:32
This $2,000 slide-in range is a solid, good-looking appliance.
Play video