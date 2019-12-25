California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know
The California Consumer Privacy Act is a new law that gives people in California more control over what happens to their personal information.
To be clear, your personal information includes your name, address, and phone number.
As well as things like browsing history, biometric information and identifiers that reveal which device you're using.
It also covers data that characterizes you like your marital status, age, race or religion.
In California, you'll have the right to ask companies what data they have on you.
You can also ask them not to sell your information and even delete it.
You have to actively opt out of having your data sold.
But once you do companies can't bug you again for a year, and even better for consumers.
The law defines selling broadly so companies can exchange your information for valuable consideration, that could it apply to social networks who may use your data to luer advertisers The Office of the State Attorney General is tasked with enforcing the law and will act on complaints from residents.
That means, you can't directly sue companies that violate the law, but the state can go after them.
The law applies to for profit companies doing business in California.
The state has a population of almost 40 million people.
So it's a huge marketplace and any company doing business in the US is going to be looking at how to comply with this law.
It doesn't just apply to data that companies get about you when you use the internet.
For example, retailers they get your email address at the cash register will also have to follow the law.
If you live in another US state, this law will almost definitely affect you.
First of all, some companies will choose to offer the rights so bar requires to all of their customers because sorting out who does and doesn't live in California isn't worth it to them.
Second of all, Other states tend to take inspiration from California when it comes to state laws.
Several more states are considering comprehensive privacy laws.
And Maine and Nevada had each pass legislation of their own.
The general data protection regulation is a law in the European Union that offers a lot of the same rights to residence there.
But it's tougher than California law, companies doing business in the EU have to minimize the amount of data they collect and they have to have a valid reason to collect the data to begin with.
While California's law doesn't go that far, it's the strongest protection that consumer information in the US to date.
