Today's top tech stories include San Francisco's new battle with Uber's self-driving cars and Dropbox removing its popular public folder feature in 2017. Plus Super Mario Run reviews slam the game's one major annoyance.
This is Cnet. And here are the stories that matter right now. Less than a week after Uber announced its self driving cars were being tested in California, the state's Attorney General has already called for the vehicles to be taken off the road. California regulators claim the cars need special permits. But Uber says that because human operators are still behind the wheel, they don't need them. Who is now facing the Court Order ban if it ignores the States wishes. [MUSIC] In the interest of security, Dropbox will be removing the public folder features starting in 2017. The company says, it's got new ways for it's users to share items securely and reliably. They're still able to share items with other collaborators. Which will have to send out new URL links because the old ones will soon stop working. [MUSIC] Finally last week saw the release of Super Mario Run, the first Nintendo mobile game for the iPhone. The reviews are mostly positive for the platform runner. The critics have slammed the game because it requires a constant internet connection That means if you try to play the game were service is shotty say the subway or an airplane, you maybe out of luck. Super Mario Run will hit Android later in 2017. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple app store.