Buzz Report: 'Halo 3,' a field report

Buzz Report: 'Halo 3,' a field reportOur intrepid Buzz Report correspondent heads into battle to try to retrieve the lost souls of millions of gamers.
Transcript
^M00:00:01 [ Music ] ^M00:00:05 >> Hi I'm Molly Wood and welcome to the Buzz Report. This week we've got the Halo 3 launch, Mark Cuban on Dancing With The Stars and the Unicorn planet. Stay tuned. But first it's the Gadget of the Week. The Gadget of the Week is the Gravity Hammer. This new Halo 3 weapon is powerful enough to easily smash the skulls of multiple aliens at once, and besides its size it's a surprisingly agile weapon. [ Sound effects ] >> The real fun comes in using it to hit oncoming vehicles which sends them flying through the air like you're some sort of awesome Terminator. But you know come to think of it, Master Chief could totally kick the Terminator especially with the Gravity Hammer. Yep, the Gravity Hammer. There's breaking news this week on the Buzz Report. Millions of people have vanished from the face of the earth seemingly overnight. The missing are mostly young men and boys who disappeared in droves sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Authorities speculate due to a corresponding run on Cheetos, Corn Dogs and Coca-Cola, that the launch of Halo 3 may be to blame. For more on this story we turn to our Senior Halo 3 correspondent, Tom Merritt, with this special Buzz Report Field Report. Tom can you here me? >> Ah yes, yes, I can hear you Molly. >> Can you tell us where you are? >> Ah no, well, yeah, looks like I'm in isolation, no, no actually it's in the pits wielding duel pistols to but it's just not what it used to be. >> Right. You need the Gravity Hammer. Tom have there been any signs of the missing gamers? >> Well ah yeah I think I had some of them in my sights earlier but they moved out of range; there's bodies scattered all over the place here though so I guess they could be anywhere. This could be him right here I don't know. >> Do you have any idea when some of these people might return to the real world? >> It's hard to say; I mean the free Xbox life trials will run out in 30 days so you'll probably see some returns then, Level II newds who can't handle the typing. They'll come back and your 40-year old wannabe's eventually are gonna have to go back to work but I think some of these young lads are lost forever Molly, just a thought for words. >> Such a tragedy. Well you stay safe out there Tom. >> Suicide. Ugh the grenades. >> In other news, Mark Cuban the billionaire chairman of HD Net and owner of the Dallas Mavericks made his debut on Dancing With The Stars this week. Earlier in the week he promised on his blog that he would be churning the butter. ^M00:02:31 [ Music ] ^M00:02:42 >> Yeah. More like churning my stomach. Oh just kidding. Please do not buy and sell me. Actually he was surprisingly good I thought, really. Is it too late to vote for him? Could I get you guys to dial one in and vote for... okay, sorry about that. And now for a new segment on the Buzz Report--Clogging the Tubes. In this segment we'll talk about what viral video.