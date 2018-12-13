Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable
Transcript
Where's Optimus Prime?
Tranformers are famous for shifting from awesome vehicles to radical robots in the blink of an eye.
And just like the yellow-heud hero that gives this film its name, spinoff movie, Bumblebee, shapeshits through a bunch of different styles.
Noisy sci-fi action, and it's adorable family fun.
Then it's a teen coming of age story.
This movie has a bit of everything, and you know what?
It kinda works.
Bumblebee is a prequel to the Transformers movies directed by Michael Bay, and new director Travis Knight changes gears, stripping Bay's overblown CG-drenched movies down for parts.
It's a simpler story than any of Bay's macho techno-fetishist symphonies.
As we follow the growing love between a girl and her car, or should we say girl and her alien killing machine disguised as a car?
It's all held together by charming performances from Hailee Steinfeld and the digital Bumblebee as they bond over killer 1980s tunes and fighting Decepticons.
Look out too for a great comic turn from John Cena, clearly having a lot of fun as a secret agent [UNKNOWN] Bumblebee.
Did I mention it's set in the 1980s?
It totally is.
So the clothes are totally tubular and the gnarly soundtrack is filled with righteous 80s touchstones from Duran Duran to Wang Chung, the best 80s song ever.
Not only does the original 1980s setting link Bumblebee with the original Transformers toys, it also gives you a clue what kind of movie this is.
Think War Games, Flight of the Navigator, ET, it's Herbie meets Short Circuit, and it's great.
So let's say we're driving and all of a sudden.
Somebody's there, hide!
You serious?
