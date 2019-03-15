CNET Smart Home

Build an automatic lawn sprinkler system on the cheap

Transcript
[MUSIC] To a New York City native like me, taking care of a lawn is, well, let's just say it's a new concept. Now that I've moved to Louisville, Kentucky, own a house and a lawn for the first time, I really need to learn proper lawn care. I know that regular watering is essential to having a healthy lawn. But I don't have a traditional irrigation system, and I'm not gonna spend thousand dollars to get one. But after a little research and tinkering though, I've Mcgyvered a solution that does the same job for a fraction of the price. The core of my lawn watering system Is the $40 quick-snap sprinkler kit, a compact rotating sprinkler, which attaches to ordinary garden hoses. The other half of my system is the $35 orbit single dial hose faucet timer. This is a valve controlled by an electronic timer, which sits between your outdoor faucet and a garden hose. You might also need to use a few water hose adaptors. [UNKNOWN] to extend the reach of your home's outdoor faucet. Don't worry, they're pretty inexpensive, about 4 to $5 each at your local hardware store. To hook up everything, I first attached a hose extender to my faucet. Then I connected that to the water timer. Next I screwed my garden hose to the other end of the timer. Then I connected the quick snap adapter to the other end of the hose. After that I dug a small hole in a plot facing my lawn. Then I placed the sprinkler in the hole and connected it to the hose. After testing the sprinkler and making tweaks for amount of rotation and aim, I filled in the hole and set my timer. I now have a sprinkler that covers my front lawn, independently functions when and for how long I want, and without paying through the nose or digging trenches. Follow these steps and you too could have an irrigation system on the cheap. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
