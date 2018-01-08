The Latest
New Products
Must-See
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Buddy's a smiling robot who takes security seriously"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CES
2018
Buddy's a smiling robot who takes security seriously
Blue Frog Robotics Buddy is all grown up and ready for duty.
1:04
/
January 8, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Buddy's a smiling robot who takes security seriously.
Coming up next
TCL debuts Roku smart sound bar at CES 2018
This smart door buzzer doesn't need wires
Concept speaker lets you customize your device like a Rock-A-Stack...
LG improves LCD TVs with local dimming
LG's new OLED TVs still look great, offer some upgrades
New Acer laptops offer a little bit of everything at CES 2018
Ridin' and stylin' with the electric Ujet scooter
Hisense shows its giant 4K 100-inch laser TV at CES 2018
Acer Swift 7 is thinnest computer ever (for now)
Omron HeartGuide fitness watch measures your hypertension
Latest
Smart Home videos
TCL debuts Roku smart sound bar at CES 2018
2:25
January 8, 2018
TCL and Roku share the stage at CES 2018 and introduce a new smart sound bar with voice assistant features.
Play video
This smart door buzzer doesn't need wires
1:03
January 8, 2018
The Blink Video Doorbell is supposed to last for up to two years on a single charge.
Play video
Neutrogena's iPhone attachment takes a deep look at your skin
1:26
January 8, 2018
The $50 device works with an app to analyze your skin and recommend Neutrogena products.
Play video
LG demos new concept robots at CES 2018
2:14
January 8, 2018
At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, LG reveals three new concept robots that are designed for hospitality, service and shopping.
Play video
LG adds AI to appliances at CES 2018
2:26
January 8, 2018
LG shows how its appliances are getting smarter using its new AI platform ThinQ and its robotic voice assistant Cloi. But the little...
Play video
This internet-connected mirror is judgmental AF
1:11
January 8, 2018
The HiMirror Mini analyzes your skin for dark spots, wrinkles and more.
Play video
Kohler adds connectivity to the bathroom
2:39
January 5, 2018
Kohler's new line of connected bathroom fixtures brings Alexa into the bathroom like never before.
Play video
Be your own lighting designer with the Noon Smart Lighting System
1:40
December 29, 2017
This $400 starter kit replaces your existing light switches and works with regular light bulbs to create smart lighting compatible...
Play video