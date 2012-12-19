Brookstone's mini projector plays big

CNET First Look
Brookstone's mini projector plays bigThe $300 HDMI Pocket Projector is one of the better picos
Transcript
-Hi. I'm David Carnoy, Executive Editor for cnet.com and I'm here with the Brookstone HDMI pocket projector. This projector is considered a pico projector. It weighs at about a half a pound. It is a nice compact form factor and is obviously very portable. You do have to plug it in at least to charge it up and you can leave it plugged in when you're showing a video on it. It gives you about 2 hours of battery life and are tested it did hit that number but it does not have any sort of battery indicator that tells you that it's about to go off. This is called the HDMI pocket projector for a reason because it does have an HDMI port in the back. There are also a couple adapters for it. However, if you have an Apple device you will need $40 adapter to make that work with it and this won't work with all smartphones necessarily. It does have 2 built-in speakers. One watts speakers that do provide some sound, not great sound, pretty tiny but there's enough sound to hear a movie. You can also plug in an external speaker to this device or perhaps you wanna listen with a small Bluetooth speaker that you can pair with a tablet or smartphone. On the box, it says something about accepting a 1080p signal but this is not an HD projector. It is an 854x480 resolution projector so it will take a 1080p signal but it will downsize it to that 854x480. It does deliver a good picture. It has about 85 [unk], it's a pretty bright little projector. You can project to around 50 to 60 inches for about 6 feet away. The room doesn't have to be totally dark when you're showing a presentation which is good. Couple of other small things worth mentioning this does have a little manual focus control on it. It also has a USB out port which allows you to charge your smartphone. This does have that built-in battery so you can charge a device while you're using projector. Ideally, of course you have [unk] plug in while you're charging. A couple of things this projector doesn't have-- there's no built-in memory or any sort of micro SD card slot. But all in all a pretty solid little projector, it does cost $300 that maybe a little bit expensive for folks now but these pico projectors have come a long way since what we saw a few years ago. Do also check out Roku Streaming Projector which is also at this $300 price point which allows you to stream Roku services right from the projector. I'm David Carnoy and that's the Brookstone HDMI Pocket Projector. Thanks for watching.