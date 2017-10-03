Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Bowers & Wilkins' PX wireless noise-cancelling headphone looks great"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Bowers & Wilkins' PX wireless noise-cancelling headphone looks great

The company's first noise-cancelling headphone is sleekly designed, feature-packed and sounds excellent.
2:14 /
Transcript
This is the PX Bowers &amp; Wilkins first wireless noise canceling headphone and first noise canceling headphone of any kind. Available in two color options. It's got that sleek, sophisticated design that BMW headphones are known for. With some metal parts and ballistic nylon on the ear cups. They feel quite sturdy and I liked how their memory foam equipped ear pads adhere magnetically and are easily replaceable. They cost $400 and are comfortable to wear though they're not as light or quite as comfortable as Bose's QuiteComfort 35s. Like earlier B&amp;W headphones, the PX comes with a quilted carrying case and a cable for listening in wired mode so you can plug into an in-flight entertainment system. It's worth noting that this headphone charges via USBC and its battery life is rated at 22 hours with the wireless and noise cancelling turned on. That's right there with competing models from Bose, Sony, and Beats. On the backside of the right ear cup, there's an integrated remote and I liked how the middle multi-function button is raised higher than the volume controls, which lets you operate the remote by feel alone. D&amp;W'S adaptive noise cancelling isn't quite as strong as the noise cancelling on the Bose QC35. But using the free companion app for iOS and Android devices you can toggle through three levels of noise cancellation based on the environment you're in, which is nice. To maximize sound quality, you can turn off noise cancelling altogether through the app or by hitting the button on the right ear cup. And you could also adjust the level of pass-through sound so you can hear people talking to you better. The other feature worth mentioning is the auto-play and auto-pause feature. If you pull an ear cup off your ear, your music pauses and then resumes as soon as you put the ear cup back on your ear The PX is drivers of the same angle drivers previously found in BMW's $900 P9 headphone and that angled design is supposed to create a more convincing soundstage. Overall I did think this headphone sounded pretty open and had good clarity and natural sounding mids The base goes deep, but I wouldn't say it super punchy or highly defined, so no, it doesn't blow away the competition from Sony, Bose, and Beats. But it does sound excellent for a while as noise cancelling headphone, and is a strong contender in this price class.

Latest Headphones videos

Video: Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google Assistant
Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google Assistant
2:20 September 30, 2017
A new "Action" button allows you tap right into Google's voice assistant, but otherwise nothing's changed with Bose's already excellent...
Play video
Video: Jaybird goes totally wireless with new Run earphones
Jaybird goes totally wireless with new Run earphones
1:57 September 16, 2017
A sportier version of Apple's AirPods, the sweatproof Jaybird Run buds fit securely and comfortable in your ears and deliver good sound.
Play video
Video: Beats Studio3 Wireless boosts sound quality, battery life and noise-cancelling performance
Beats Studio3 Wireless boosts sound quality, battery life and noise-cancelling performance
2:09 September 6, 2017
The new Studio3 Wireless looks the same on the outside, but has been completely redone on the inside.
Play video
Video: Sony's new totally wireless earphones have a unique feature
Sony's new totally wireless earphones have a unique feature
1:11 September 2, 2017
The WF-1000X is the first set of truly wireless headphones to offer active noise cancellation.
Play video
Video: Sony's premium neckband-style wireless headphone aims at Bose
Sony's premium neckband-style wireless headphone aims at Bose
1:22 September 2, 2017
One of the few around-the-neck Bluetooth headphones to feature active noise cancellation, the WI-1000X is Sony's counter to the Bose...
Play video
Video: Sony updates its superb wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Sony updates its superb wireless noise-cancelling headphones
1:38 September 2, 2017
The WH-1000XM2 packs in even more features than the MDR-1000X, including Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing for plane rides, plus it costs...
Play video
Video: Focal's Listen Wireless headphone has an audiophile temperament
Focal's Listen Wireless headphone has an audiophile temperament
1:31 July 19, 2017
The Bluetooth version of the French audio company's highly rated Listen headphone pushes the presence along with some tight bass.
Play video
Video: Sennheiser's cheaper HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless makes its case against Bose's QC35
Sennheiser's cheaper HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless makes its case against Bose's QC35
2:10 July 14, 2017
Can't afford the Bose QC35? These more affordable Sennheiser wireless noise-canceling headphones cost a lot less and are almost as...
Play video