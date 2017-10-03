Bowers & Wilkins' PX wireless noise-cancelling headphone looks great

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Bowers & Wilkins' PX wireless noise-cancelling headphone looks greatThe company's first noise-cancelling headphone is sleekly designed, feature-packed and sounds excellent.
Transcript
This is the PX Bowers & Wilkins first wireless noise canceling headphone and first noise canceling headphone of any kind. Available in two color options. It's got that sleek, sophisticated design that BMW headphones are known for. With some metal parts and ballistic nylon on the ear cups. They feel quite sturdy and I liked how their memory foam equipped ear pads adhere magnetically and are easily replaceable. They cost $400 and are comfortable to wear though they're not as light or quite as comfortable as Bose's QuiteComfort 35s. Like earlier B&W headphones, the PX comes with a quilted carrying case and a cable for listening in wired mode so you can plug into an in-flight entertainment system. It's worth noting that this headphone charges via USBC and its battery life is rated at 22 hours with the wireless and noise cancelling turned on. That's right there with competing models from Bose, Sony, and Beats. On the backside of the right ear cup, there's an integrated remote and I liked how the middle multi-function button is raised higher than the volume controls, which lets you operate the remote by feel alone. D&W'S adaptive noise cancelling isn't quite as strong as the noise cancelling on the Bose QC35. But using the free companion app for iOS and Android devices you can toggle through three levels of noise cancellation based on the environment you're in, which is nice. To maximize sound quality, you can turn off noise cancelling altogether through the app or by hitting the button on the right ear cup. And you could also adjust the level of pass-through sound so you can hear people talking to you better. The other feature worth mentioning is the auto-play and auto-pause feature. If you pull an ear cup off your ear, your music pauses and then resumes as soon as you put the ear cup back on your ear The PX is drivers of the same angle drivers previously found in BMW's $900 P9 headphone and that angled design is supposed to create a more convincing soundstage. Overall I did think this headphone sounded pretty open and had good clarity and natural sounding mids The base goes deep, but I wouldn't say it super punchy or highly defined, so no, it doesn't blow away the competition from Sony, Bose, and Beats. But it does sound excellent for a while as noise cancelling headphone, and is a strong contender in this price class.