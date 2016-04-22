CNET First Look
Bowers and Wilkins' new diamond speakers reach for the skyThe Bowers & Wilkins 805 D3 are high-end speakers in every respect, but their high cost is offset with amazing performance and sumptuous looks.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you're someone who spends a lot of time listening to music, whether you're a vinyl collector or you use services like Title, it's worth buying a good set of speakers. The Bowers & Wilkins 805 D3 are a good set of speakers, like really Breaking good. Yes, they are expensive at $6,000 US, but they also look the part. The speakers are beautifully finished in the UK, and are so different from the previous series, that they might as well be a whole new speaker. The Bells and Wilkins' attention to detail and sound quality isn't for naught. Bells and Wilkins 800 diamond series speakers are used in studios around the world. Including the former home of the Beatles, Abby Road. Apart from the gorgeous wood finish, two things stand out about this speaker. Firstly, they feature the new continuum driver, instead of the yellow Kevlar the brand is known for. BMW developed this driver in house and it consists of a woven fiber, sandwiched with a foam core, which is designed to enhance stiffness and performance. The second standout is the diamond tweeter which B and W [UNKNOWN] specifically into a spherical shape. This tweeter's responsible for the really clean treble sound of the 805 D3. When paired with a good amplifier, the 805 is capable of performance which is unheard of even at this lofty price. Dynamic, detailed, and cinema scoped sized [UNKNOWN] are what you can expect. Whether you like punk rock or violin concertos, the BMWs will render them with more detail than you've ever heard before, but never become nasty sounding. [UNKNOWN] speakers can accentuate the travel to imitate detail but also sound terrible with the wrong music Music. Despite a definite treble boost, the B and Ws are otherwise neutral and forgiving speakers. They can make almost any music sound good. One thing the [UNKNOWN] won't really do is produce deep bass. But what bass is there is punchy and fully formed. While these loud speakers are definitely an investment and will require dedicated amplification, they are so far above anything else both cheaper and more expensive. That they have become our new high end benchmark ("casino/g"). If you can afford the BMW 805D3s they are highly and enthusiastically recommended.