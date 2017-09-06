Bowers and Wilkins 707 S2 speakers are great backing singers

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Bowers and Wilkins 707 S2 speakers are great backing singersThe Bowers and Wilkins 707 S2 look great but their abilities are eclipsed by cheaper models and they make the most sense as surround speakers.
Transcript
The Bowers & Wilkins 707 S2 is the most affordable speaker in the company's 700 series. It offers surprisingly full bass and excellent detail but it is outperformed by speakers that cost half as much. It makes much more sense to use this as a surround speaker. This is the first time the continuing driver has a paid in relatively affordable B&W speaker And with a silver paint job, it makes a 707 look suitably Space Age, especially with the matte white finish option you see here. This is a small speaker, less than a foot tall, and featuring a five inch driver. It's rear porter, so resist placing against walls, in order to prevent boom, or use the included foam buns. While you can't express a speaker of this size to be a bass monster we found it had a surprisingly strong low end. And with this new carbon drone tweeter this like the CN1 it replaces is a revealing speaker. If you like audiophile things like transparency, airiness and sound stage the 707 is aimed at you. But what this focus can do is make poorly recorded or mastered music pretty hard to listen to. If you're looking to buy a high end product this is not the model we'd choose first. In stead we'd look to the much cheaper [UNKNOWN] or pay even more for the others in the 700s series.