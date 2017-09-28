Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google Assistant

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google AssistantA new "Action" button allows you tap right into Google's voice assistant, but otherwise nothing's changed with Bose's already excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphone.
Transcript
Bose��s QuietComfort 35 II, wireless noise cancelling headphone, looks, sounds and performs just like the original, except for one key feature. There��s a new action button on the left of your cup that allows you to connect to your Google Assistant without having to touch your phone. And that makes the QC 35 version 2, the first headphone to integrate Google Assistant Google Assistant it available for Android and IOS devices. Instead of taking to your phone to access Google Assistant you just press and hold the action on the QC-35 version two and issue commands like, What's the weather? Currently in New York City it's 81 and partly cloudy. Tell me the latest news. Here's the latest news. Find a nearby Japanese restaurant. [SOUND] I found a few places. You also control your music playback with your voice. As well as smart devices in your home. You don't have to use the action button for Google Assistant. You've seen the Bose Connect app. You can choose instead to map the action button to noise cancellation levels, toggling between low, high, and off with each button press. Aside from that new button, nothing else has changed. The QC35 has the same comfy fit Same top-notch noise cancelling, identical controls are the right ear cuff. Yes, you can access Siri on iPhones and the same battery life has up to 20 hours in wireless mode with noise cancelling on and, yeah, the price is still $350, not exactly a bargain. How much of a gamer changer is the direct connection to Google Assistant? After using it for a week, I'm not exactly sure. It's one of those things that some people will appreciate and frequently use, while others may never bother with it. It currently does have its quirks and limitations, but like Alexa, it is evolving and acquiring new skills and will get better over time. If you already own a pair of QC35's, I don't think it's worth upgrading to this model for the integrated Google assistant, but what the new feature does do is give an already excellent wireless noise cancelling headphone a little bit more personality, and despite the fact that the performance and sound hasn't changed, it helps Bose keep pace with Sony's slightly upgraded MDR-1000X Mark 2. And Beats improved the Studio3 Wireless, both of which also cost $350. [MUSIC]