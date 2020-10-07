Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Best noise canceling

Finally, Bose this new $200 noise cancelling quietcomfort ear buds.
arguably the best true wireless earbuds out there for muffling sound around you also have the new $180 sport earbuds.
Those sound really good.
So let's get right into how they stack up against the competition.
It's worth spending the extra hundred dollars on the quietcomfort ear buds.
[MUSIC]
To mainly focus on the choir covered ear buds because they're the flagship after all, and Bose is known for its noise cancelling and they don't disappoint in that department.
As far as noise cancelling goes, these are top notch.
You can toggle through three customizable noise cancelling settings, including a transparency mode that lets sound in by tapping the left ear bud using the touch controls at their top setting.
These did a better job at muffling sound than the AirPods pro and Sony wf 1000 x Mark three I didn't take them on a plane.
I do have an air conditioning system in my apartment that's fairly loud.
And the Bose almost completely eliminated the fan sound of a Sony and AirPods pro did a good job tamping down the sound.
The Bose was better.
I also used them on the streets of New York City to impressive effect.
The quiet comfort ear buds also sound better than the air pods pro that just richer sounding with better detail and more powerful bass.
It's also well defined.
Those are right up there with the best sounding true wireless ear buds and goes toe to toe.
The Sennheiser Momentum true wireless two which retails for $300.
Worked well for a variety of music genres but fans of hip hop and EDM will find they have plenty of kick to their bass.
They're also good for making calls but maybe not quite as good as the AirPods Pro.
Still they're a big improvement over Bose's earlier soundsport free, which only had mono sound in one but for calls.
The quietcomfort ear buds effectively reduced ambient sound in the streets of New York and during calls.
Call her so they could hear me well, my voice was clear and I could hear colors really well.
I just wouldn't call the noise reduction stellar, it isn't on the level for instance of Bose's full size noise cancelling 700 headphones.
A lot of people ask about this and you can use a single bud either left or right for calls or listening to music.
And when you pull one, but the other one automatically goes into a transparency mode.
So you don't have any weirdness of listening to one but with noise canceling on, you get up to six hours of battery life on a single charge for about an hour more than the air pods Pro.
The buds are sweat and weather resistant with a splash resistance rating of IP x four and that's the same as the Air Pods pro.
[MUSIC]
Covered earbuds do have some downsides.
The AirPods pro and popular Android buds like Samsung's Galaxy buds plus, and Galaxy buds are significantly smaller and lighter and have really compact charging cases.
You gotta love that.
I did find the acquired property much comfortable to wear.
They use Bose's new StayHear Max tips, that have an integrated wing, with the largest tip.
I got a tight seal and really secure fit.
And while they're smaller than Bose's earlier SoundSport Free, the quiet cover buds do stick out, a fair amount from your ears, and if you tuck the case into the front pocket of a tight pair of jeans Let's just say it leaves a noticeable bolt.
That said the case is smaller than the case for the beats Powerbeats Pro, so it's not gigantic.
It has wireless charging capabilities and gives you an extra two charges.
There's also a quick charge feature that gives you two hours of battery life with a 15 minute charge.
I can't compare the Bose to everything that's out there, and some people will get on my case for talking so much about the AirPods Pro, but they are the best selling true wireless Noise Cancelling earbuds and Apple just added a new spatial audio virtual surround sound features to them so they remain an attractive option for a little less than what the quietcomfort earbuds cost.
I do think it comes down to whether you can live with the Bose is larger size and overall design.
For a lot of people the answer will be no fact is design is important fitness important and.
AirPods pro are just lighter, a little bit more comfortable.
And that means that more people are gonna be willing to give up some sound quality, and a little bit noise cancelling for that design.
But if great sound, and noise cancelling is your priority, the quiet comfort appear but clearly have it.
It's no contest there.
Now the other alternative is Bose is cheaper sport earbuds which have the same IP x for water resistance rating, but an hour or less of battery life.
We've got links of where to buy both models down in the description.
The sport earbuds don't sound quite as dynamic and their bases go quite as deep As the bass on the quietcomfort ear buds, but they're well balanced with nice detail and punchy bass overall they sound very good and all sorts of good for making calls that maybe not quite as good as the quietcomfort ear buds.
When they do stick out from your ears, they're smaller and lighter than quietcomfort ear buds.
In a case is about 30, 40% smaller, though he doesn't have wireless charging.
[MUSIC]
I found this slightly more comfortable where and where you can use the quiet company earbuds for sporting activities.
I didn't have a problem running with them.
The sport earbuds will be better for runners simply because they are lighter.
Don't need Active Noise cancer don't like it sensation is 40 bucks are probably the better value.
That said, I do think a lot of people are going to be willing to spend that extra hundred dollars simply because of the flexibility of having that noise cancelling and that little bit of extra creative performance.
But the sport earbuds do compete well against other earbuds in their price class.
And they do sound slightly better than less expensive models and like the Galaxy Buds Plus,of course the Buds Plus are more discrete looking.
If you are in the market for a noise cancelling headphone,I recently reviewed Sony's new WH-1000XM4 for a top over ear model,so check out that video too.
It's a great headphone David Carter for CNET, thanks for watching and let me know what you think in the comment section.
