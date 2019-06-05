Bose Earbuds 500: These true wireless headphones are gunning for AirPods
Transcript
Hey, I'm David Carnoy for CNET.
I'm here with an early look at a new true wireless headphone from Bose, the Earbuds 500.
This is one of two new true wireless headphones that Bose is gonna bring out in the next two years.
There's also the 700, which has noise cancelling.
This does not have noise cancelling.
This is an early sample, it is not working, so I can't tell you exactly how it sounds.
But I did wear them and I did try them on, and they are a very comfortable true wireless headphone.
They are smaller than Bose's current true wireless headphone The sound sport free, and they do feel a little bit more comfortable, not quite as bulky, they don't stick out quite as far.
Bose hasn't told us any specs on these.
Nothing about battery life, but we are expecting them to have about five hours of battery life, and they do have a few different mics.
They should have Better communications than the South for free.
Those only allow you to hear sound in one ear when you're making calls.
I'm gonna assume that these allow you to hear in both ears.
These do come in three different color options.
Kind of a blue, a black and this off white here with a little bit of yellow trim and they have a nice feel to them.
They do seem to have touch controls as opposed to the buttons of the previous model and they probably are water resistant.
They really do look like they're designed for sports.
They have the same sport year tips and they should fit a lot of people's ears really nicely they do come with a small medium and large your tip.
It's also worth noting the case.
Is significantly smaller than the one that comes with the sounds board three.
That's a big deal for people because this one actually seems like it will fit in your pocket.
Also worth mentioning, this does have usb-c charging.
Bose seems to have gone to usb-c charging across its headphone line.
It should have a quick charge feature that allows you to get A couple of hours of battery life in just 15 minutes to charging most headphones have that now we are seeing a slew of new 2 wireless headphones come out that of course includes the new air pods the beats power beats pro and a whole host of other 2 wireless headphones and that's why bows want to see these now we don't know exactly when they're gonna come out hopefully by holiday buying season all they said is by the end of the year.
Suspect these will sound a little bit better than sounds port free, which already sounded good.
So if you have your eye on a true wireless headphone, you're not quite sure which one to get.
may want to wait for these.
You're just gonna have to wait a little bit longer.
I David Carter for CNET thanks for watching.