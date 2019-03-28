Trailers

Borderlands 3 trailer revealed by Gearbox

Transcript
Transcription not available for Borderlands 3 trailer revealed by Gearbox.
Video Games

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Apple Card FAQ: What you need to know

4:02

CNET editors break down Apple's TV Plus event

6:58

Oprah joins the Apple family with two new documentaries

3:03

Big Bird wants to help your kids learn to code on Helpsters

2:47

Tim Cook unveils Apple TV Plus with original shows

6:32

Steven Spielberg teases Amazing Stories reboot on Apple TV Plus

2:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

You've never pedaled a bike like this

1:52

Apple TV event recap: Everything you need to know

8:03

Apple Card FAQ: What you need to know

4:02

Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston preview The Morning Show

2:57

Huawei P30 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Plus: Editors React

6:54

Apple’s TV app, Apple TV channels and Apple TV Plus, explained

2:50

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei's P30 Pro boasts cameras galore

3:34

Nintendo Labo VR hands-on: This virtual reality gets weird

5:04

Who is the new iPad Mini for, exactly?

3:01

Hands-on with Dyson's new cordless vacuum, task light and personal air purifier

3:52

First look at Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S

3:16

A few simple tweaks make the Dell XPS 13 a near-perfect laptop

4:40

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to set up a budget turntable

5:38

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33

Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

1:06

How to use your iPhone's Instant Hotspot

1:14

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16