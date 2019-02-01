Border security: Tech options that could replace a wall
As the US debates funding of a physical border wall, a growing number of companies are coming up with high tech alternatives.
One technology being taunted is drones, the US border patrol already operates a fleet of at least nine drones according to report last year from the Kedo institute.
But drones alone may not be enough.
Here are some other ideas.
Sensor technology, for example, has come a long way in the past couple of years.
One company uses LIDAR or lasers that scan across the field for any movement.
Its technology can tell the difference between a person and an animal.
It can only see 650 feet though, so any LIDAR would need some help.
For example.
There's a start up that is building sensor packed towers filed with radar lase enhanced cameras and communications antenna.
With that technology it can see about two miles.
It's already being tested by the border patrol.
In a 10 weeks span.
[UNKNOWN] said it helped agents catch 55 people and seize 920 pounds of pot.
What's changed for many of these companies is artificial intelligence.
AI can be paired with security cameras, cameras mounted on drones, or even mobile devices to tell the difference between people, animals, and plants on a video feed.
Another technology already being used by the border patrol today is a combination of camera and radar mounted on the pick up truck.
[MUSIC]
Those help to bolster an existing program created by Elvid Systems, which Bloomberg says built at least 43 towers in Arizona.
These towers are equiped with cameras and radar in order to see people up to seven and a half miles away.
The contract, awarded in 2014 for 145 million dollars Has been touted by the border control as a key piece of technology.
[MUSIC]
