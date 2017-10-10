Bland budget dryer hides cool app smarts

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Bland budget dryer hides cool app smartsGE's affordable GTD75ECSLWS dryer pairs basic looks with sophisticated smart home abilities.
Transcript
This supportable GE dryer may not look terribly exciting but underneath its basic white exterior, there's a few interesting features, including some pretty slick smart home abilities. As part of GE's connected laundry appliance series, this dryer is Wifi-enabled. That means that once you link it to your home network, you can monitor dryer cycles Through an app on your phone. The Droid also works with Amazon, Alexa, and Google's AI assistant. Need to know if your clothes are dry yet? Just ask your smart speaker or mobile device. Other than that, this dryer's rather conventional. It comes with 14 dryer cycles, and that includes steam mode. It's 7.4 cubic foot capacity drum is on the small size compared to the 8 and 9 cubic foot other dryers offer. The display is dim and often hard to see at a distance too. Worse in terms of raw drying power and speed it's below average. Still you can take this machine home for a relatively affordable $799. [MUSIC]