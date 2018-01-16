Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
BlackBerry's Jarvis fights car hackers, Nissan's XMotion is a 'fishy' concept

As the Detroit Auto Show cruises along, BlackBerry introduces a new cybersecurity software tool for automakers, Ford announces an $11 billion investment in electric vehicles and Nissan's far-out XMotion concept has a koi fish as its virtual assistant.
This is cnet, and here are the stories that matter right now. The Detroit Auto Show is underway. As cars become more connected, you can count on plenty of tech news to come out of this show. Blackberry revealed a new cyber security software tool for auto makers worried about car hacking. Hacking. The security software is called Jarvis, it could stop a hacker from taking control of a car, but the software may also find use in other industries, like health care. Ford announced it will make a significant increase to it's investment in electric cars Ford plans to have 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicles in its lineup by the year 2022 the company will invest $11 billion dollars to make that half. Currently Ford only offers one electric car. It's a special version of the Focus. [MUSIC] Nissan is getting buzzed for a concept car called the cross motion. It's hacked with seven touch screens. Drivers Will be able to control the menus through hand gestures and eye movements. The best part? This car even has its own virtual personal assistant pet that appears on the screens in the form of a Japanese Koi fish. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Stores.

