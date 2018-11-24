Tech Today

Black Friday sales go live, Facebook defends controversial PR firm

Transcript
The is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Black Friday has come and gone but there are still plenty of deals out there if you know where to look. Head to cnet.com where we're tracking the best deals across stores like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, as well as by categories like smart home and Apple products, and don't forget if you missed out, the sales will be back on, on Cyber Monday. Facebook's outgoing head of communications and policy, Elliot Shrieg has taken responsibility for hiring the controversial definers public affairs firm. Which has been accused of pushing stories critical of Facebook's opponents. He also acknowledged that Facebook had asked definers to find information on George Soros. A liberal financer and outspoken critic of Facebook. [MUSIC] And finally a new report says Sumsang's tenth anniversary Galaxy S10 will arrive in a huge 6.7 inch model code named, beyond X. According to the wall street journal, the phone will support a whooping six cameras and feature 5G functionality as well The cameras will be switched between four in the back and two in front with a total of three Galaxy S10s in varying sizes plant. Set today with the latest [UNKNOWN] in cnet.com.
