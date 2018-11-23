Tech Today

Black Friday 2018 deals go live with savings at Amazon and Walmart

This is cnet and here are the stories that measure right now. Black Friday is here and there are plenty of tech deals to choose from. All of the best bargains will still be saved for people who braved the crowds in store but there's plenty on offer online with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and other big retailers. Cutting prices on top end phones, TV's, consoles and headphones. They're going fast but there are good deals to be found if you're quick. Amazon has cut the prices on plenty of its own Echo hardware like the 3rd Gen Echo Dot for 50% off. And it has good discounts on Bose, like Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $100 Walmart also has good deals on headphones, plus sizeable savings on consult. It's selling the Xbox 1x for 399, that's a $100 off. And finally if you are after Apple gear, target has not knocked $80 off the price of the Apple watch series 3. It's not the latest model, but $200 is a great price for this smart watch Best Buy has also discounted the Apple HomePod down to 250. And if you're after a new iPhone, Walmart has good deals in-store. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]
