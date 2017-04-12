Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Bixby won't arrive for S8 launch, Google releases AutoDraw

Today's major tech headlines include Bixby's failure to arrive in time for the S8 launch, Google debuts tech that can improve your doodles and LG fields offers for investments.
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. One of Samsung's main selling points on the company's new Galaxy S8 phone won't be live at launch. The Bixby Voice Assistant will not be active on the S8 and S8 plus when the two flagship devices ship on April 21st. Instead Samsung says Bixby will hit later in the spring, but no specific date has been set. Google thinks they can improve your art work. Today it launched an auto draw app. It's a web-based drawing tool that uses machine learning to improve your doodling. The app is available now and is free to use, and is able to recognize the crudest of sketches. As of the app's launch, Google says AutoDraw can detect hundreds of items and hopes the increased usage of the app will help that number grow. Finally, Korean media is reporting that LG has received numerous investment offers for OLED display division, including a bid from Google that's rumored to be around $880 million. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

