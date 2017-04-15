Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Bixby absent at S8 launch, Nintendo kills the NES Classic

This week's biggest tech stories included Bixby's late arrival, Instagram Stories outpacing Snapchat and Nintendo's announcement that it's discontinuing the NES Classic
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. One of Samsung's main selling points on the company's new Galaxy S8 phone won't be live at launch. The Bixby voice assistant will not be active on the S8 and S8+ when the two flagship devices ship on April 21st. Instead Samsung says Bixby will hit S8 leader this spring though no specific date was set. Facebook said Instagram stories is now more popular than Snapchat. That's counting the more than 200 million people that use the feature as opposed to the 158 million users that Snapchat reported at the end of 2016. Facebook has successfully lifted essential SnapChat features and retooled them for Instagram. And finally, Nintendo is reportedly discontinuing the incredibly popular NES classic retro console that jammed 30 classic titles into a tiny NES replica. The news is frustrating as Nintendo had never mentioned the classic would be a limited edition or quantities were never able to keep up with the high demand. [BLANK_AUDIO] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

