Bitcoin drops to six-month low, Twitter to opens paid features to select users

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The value of Bitcoin continues to have a tumultuous time, with the cryptocurrency dropping below $30,000 for the first time in six months early on Tuesday. The price rallied later in the day bouncing back to 32,000 by the drop pointed to a broader decline in crypto over the past week. Including for currencies such as Dogecoin and Ethereum as the entire market trended down. One big reason for the full renewed efforts by China on Monday to crack down on cryptocurrency trading. Twitter is opening its new paid subscription and ticketing features to selected users. The Social Network has opened applications for a small group of users to test ticketed spaces and super follows with their audiences. ticketed spaces will allow users to monetize live hosted audio sessions on Twitter. While super follows let users charge a monthly subscription to follow us for extra content and interaction. Applications are open to users in the US, those super followers will only be open to iOS users. And finally, the European Union has hit Google with a new anti-trust investigation over its ad business. The EU's competition authority announced a probe on Tuesday, looking into whether the search company favors its own digital ad business over competitors. And whether it restricts rivals access to user data, the investigation follows similar antitrust probes in the US. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

