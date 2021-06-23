Bitcoin drops to six-month low, Twitter to opens paid features to select users
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
The value of Bitcoin continues to have a tumultuous time, with the cryptocurrency dropping below $30,000 for the first time in six months early on Tuesday.
The price rallied later in the day bouncing back to 32,000 by the drop pointed to a broader decline in crypto over the past week.
Including for currencies such as Dogecoin and Ethereum as the entire market trended down.
One big reason for the full renewed efforts by China on Monday to crack down on cryptocurrency trading.
Twitter is opening its new paid subscription and ticketing features to selected users.
The Social Network has opened applications for a small group of users to test ticketed spaces and super follows with their audiences.
ticketed spaces will allow users to monetize live hosted audio sessions on Twitter.
While super follows let users charge a monthly subscription to follow us for extra content and interaction.
Applications are open to users in the US, those super followers will only be open to iOS users.
And finally, the European Union has hit Google with a new anti-trust investigation over its ad business.
The EU's competition authority announced a probe on Tuesday, looking into whether the search company favors its own digital ad business over competitors.
And whether it restricts rivals access to user data, the investigation follows similar antitrust probes in the US.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Up Next
Apple reportedly halts iPhone 12 mini production, Hyundai officially...
1:34
FCC against Huawei, Snapchat removes speed filter
1:49
Google's retail store opens and shoppers prepare for Amazon Prime...
1:23
Sony opens up PS5 beta program, Facebook takes on deepfakes
1:27
Google opens first retail store, Facebook begins testing ads...
1:35
Web's source code to be auctioned as NFT, Razer's Project Hazel...
1:24
Windows 10 support gets an end date, Musk says Tesla will eventually...
1:33
Lawmakers propose antitrust legislation against big tech, new...
1:34
New Tesla Model S Plaid rolls out, Xbox coming to smart TVs
1:30
Microsoft puts Xbox in more things, meat producer pays millions...