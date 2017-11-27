HolidayBuyer's Guide
Bitcoin climbs past $9K, 1.7M Imgur users hacked

In today's tech news, Bitcoin reaches an all-time high, Imgur reveals a major hack and the FBI reportedly fails to notify US targets of Russian hacking.
This is cnet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Bitcoin has passed the US $9,000 mark for the first time, peaking at over $9,400 on Sunday. It's a record figure for the crypto currency which started the year just under $1,000. While BitCoin has had its share of volatility, experts say the currency could end the year valued over $10,000. Another day, another hack. This time, image sharing site Imgur revealed it was hit in 2014 with 1.7 million user emails and passwords compromised. Imgur says, real names and address weren't breached mostly because that data was never collected, and that it moved to inform users as quickly as possible. Security Researcher, Troy Hunt, who informed Imgur of the breach, said, the Company's speed at handling the news was exemplary. And speaking of hacking, new report showed the FBI knew Russian hackers were targeting US officials but kept the information under wraps. According the the Associated Press, the criminal linked hacking group known as Fancy Bear targeted the private Gmail accounts of a number of officials But in interviews, the AP found only 2 of the nearly 80 people targeted were notified by the FBI. The FBI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told the AP it routinely notifies individuals and organization of potential threat information. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in Apple of Google Play stores

