Big Fig Mattress Review: A Bed Built for Bigger Figures

May 19, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: If you're a heavier person trying to find a brand new mattress online, it can be a bit of an extra challenge because you're gonna wanna find a mattress that's extra durable and supportive over the long term. And we're gonna be talking about a fantastic mattress that should suit your needs in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen, I'm massena.com, and we're gonna be talking about the big fig mattress. Big fig is short for a bigger figure, and [00:00:30] they specialize in making a bed that's supposed to support up to 1100 pounds, which is pretty impressive. We're gonna talk about everything you need to know about the bed, like what it's actually made of, what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it's gonna cost, and who should think about getting one of these beds. That sounds good. You find this photo helpful, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And we're gonna have a ton of information link for you in the description to help you with your mattress search, including any discounts we can find on this mattress. And we should probably have some best lists that includes some extra supportive endurable mattresses. Speaker 1: Let's get into the video [00:01:00] by covering the policy information for the big fig mattress. This is stuff like shipping, returns, child periods, and warranties. Now, big Fig did send us this mattress for free so we can test it out and tell you about it, but if you get win for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box shipping. Now the unboxing process for this mattress and pretty much every other mattress is gonna be virtually identical. You just bring it inside, open it up, rip off all the plastic, and wash the new mattress and inflate. Now this mattress is obviously gonna be really big and heavy in comparison to a lot of other mattresses, so I definitely recommend having somewhere there to help you out. I've unboxed many mattresses [00:01:30] by myself, but I generally only do that with much more lightweight mattresses than this one. Speaker 1: So definitely have someone there to help you. It's a pretty easy process though, and it should be very easy to tackle with just two people. And once it arrives at your doors when your trial period of 120 nights begins, so you have about four months to sleep on the mattress in the comfort of your own home to really form an opinion on it and decide whether or not it suits your needs. If you decide that it doesn't within the trial period, you can return it and get a full refund. But if you wind up keeping the big pig mattress, it is backed by a 20 [00:02:00] year warranty. If you're watching this video and doing all your research, I highly doubt you'd be returning a mattress, but having that risk-free trial period I think is super important if you're ordering a mattress online. So that's all the policy stubs. Speaker 1: There should be more information about it linked down below in the description. Let's move on to the more interesting stuff now, like what this mattress is actually made of and what's gonna feel like for you to sleep on. So the main support layer of the big, big mattress is gonna be a pretty substantial layer of pocket coils. This is pretty unsurprising. Most beds like this are going to be hybrids, [00:02:30] and when we say hybrids, we mean that it uses a combination of coils and foam. There's another class of mattress that we generally don't recommend for heavier folks that is comprised entirely of foam layers under the cover. The pocket coils that the big, big mattress uses are numerous, and they are extra thick gauge, which means it's gonna be extra supportive and durable over the long term, which is why this bed is geared toward heavier individuals. Speaker 1: And then above those coils, you're gonna have three separate layers of high density polyurethane foam. This stuff will act as a transition layer between [00:03:00] the pocketed coils and the main comfort layer. And it's really here just to make sure you don't really feel the coils that much underneath. You just get the support and bounce from them without really feeling them that much. Then you have the main comfort layer of the big pig mattress, which is a gel infused perforated latex foam. Now latex foam is pretty interesting in that it is actually made from the sap of a rubber tree, and it is generally naturally perforated, which gives it some nice breathability and latex foam is really durable and responsive. And when I say responsive, [00:03:30] it means when you relieve pressure from it, it snaps back into its shape almost immediately, and it is virtually the opposite of a memory foam. Speaker 1: And then you have a nice quilted cover that actually is slightly cool to the touch to round out the whole mattress. So this construction adds up to give the big fig mattress just kind of a flat neutral feel. Overall, it's actually quite responsive and you don't really sink into it virtually at all. Thanks to the fact that it doesn't use any memory foam within its construction. It's not gonna have that pure latex foam feel that you find on some other mattresses thanks to the poly foam layers underneath. But [00:04:00] it's gonna have that nice flat, neutral responsive feel, and I think a lot of people will probably enjoy it. If you're looking for that sink in body confirming quality of a memory foam, then I would recommend you look elsewhere because you're not really gonna get that on the big, big mattress. Now the cover is pretty cool to the touch. Speaker 1: I wouldn't necessarily put the big thing mattress in the act of cooling category, but it will help the mattress sleep a little bit more temperature neutral. And thanks to its feel and firmness profile, it should sleep temperature neutral even without the cooling cover. So it's just a nice little bonus on top. Now [00:04:30] this is a great time to transition to firmness, and one thing I do want to preface this section with is that firmness is fairly subjective based on your body weight. We try our best to rate firmness for the average size individual. And so if you are in the target demographic for the big, big mattress, you'll probably feel the bed to be quite a bit softer than what I'm describing. In our test, we found it to be somewhere between a medium firm and a true firm on our scale, which means it's a really great option for strict back and stomach sleepers. Speaker 1: However, like I mentioned, if you are much heavier, you'll [00:05:00] probably feel it to be closer to a medium to medium firm, maybe even a medium depending. So it should be a bit more accommodating. You don't necessarily have to be a heavy person to be interested in the big fig mattress. If you're just looking for something really firm, I can see people being interested in it. So if you are in the target demographic for the big fig mattress, I think it should be generally pretty accommodating. Maybe a hair firm for strict side sleepers, but I think it should work pretty well for most sleeper types. Let's move on to two quick considerations for couples. If you're gonna be sharing this mattress, you can agree on the feel and firmness. [00:05:30] You're gonna want to know about edge support and motion isolation. Now, the edge support on the big fig mattress is excellent. Speaker 1: It's actually extra reinforced along the edges, so you should get virtually none of that roll off sensation if you wind up sleeping on the outer edges of the mattress. The motion isolation on the other hand, is gonna be just okay because it is a coil bed that uses more responsive foams. It's not gonna do as good a job at Deadening Motion as a classic memory foam bed would, but the pocketed coil system used in this bed and most other modern hybrid beds do a lot better [00:06:00] job at isolating motion in comparison to older innerspring beds. So I don't think it'll be a huge issue. Maybe if you are an extremely light sleeper, you might wake up if your partner tosses and turns, but I think you're just as likely to be woken up by motion erring through the mattress as you are about your partner pulling the coverage or something. Speaker 1: Let's move on to the topic of pricing. And we have found that beds that are specifically designed for heavier folks tend to be a bit more expensive than your average online mattress. However, the big pig bed is overall a pretty solid value. [00:06:30] A queen size will retail for around 1800 bucks, which puts it in a very similar pricing category to beds like the Wink bed mattress and sattva, which are also really durable and really supportive. However, when you're factoring in discounts, you should expect to pay about 1500 bucks for a queen size big fig, which I think is a very nice price point. Now, you do have the option to spend up about 300 bucks to get an included foundation with this bed, which might be worth it for you. If you are heavier, your foundation could be a concern of yours as well. In the [00:07:00] past, the foundation for the big fig mattress was actually included with the mattress purchase, not so anymore, but we did find the big Fig Mattress Foundation to be really durable. Speaker 1: And $300 is actually a pretty solid price for a mattress foundation. So you might wanna consider that. If you're shopping for this bet, make sure you look down below in the description for up-to-date pricing and discounts on the wink bed mattress. Mattress brands do like to change their prices around sometimes, so the prices in the description will be completely up to date. The ones I'm talking about are asthma recording this video, [00:07:30] and that leaves us with a question, who should think about getting the big fig mattress? And I think that's a pretty simple question to answer. If you're shopping for a new mattress and you want it to be extra supportive and durable, you don't want to worry about your mattress sagging after a couple years and having to get a brand new one, I think you're really gonna like the big fig mattress. It might not be your exact preference in terms of feel, if you're a big memory foam fan, I wouldn't really suggest getting this bed because you're not gonna be getting that nice body conforming quality you would want from a memory foam bed. Speaker 1: But I think most people should probably enjoy the feel of the big, big mattress, and it [00:08:00] is not exorbitantly priced either for how well constructed this mattress is. But let's know what you think, right? Assemble in the comments section. We'd love to get your thoughts on this bed. And if you have any additional questions, make sure you look in the description, tons of stuff to help you with your mattress search. We show have some best lists down there, and most importantly, discounts. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, but it's gonna do it for me. This is I see at Home. I'll see you the next one.