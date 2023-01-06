Big Bright Hisense TV Packs in the Tech, Costs a Mint
TVs
Speaker 1: Hey guys, you're looking at what high Sensee calls the best TV ever. Now, maybe that's an overstatement. I won't know till I check it out, but this thing is pretty cool on paper. It's an 85 inch TV that has 5,000 local dimming zones, which is an incredible level of backlight precision. Never really seen a TV claiming that many zones. It does it with many LEDs, more than 20,000 mini LEDs, massive brightness, 2,500 knits. So all those specs should equal a really good picture. Hasen says this improved the anti-reflective coating on this television [00:00:30] made. Its off angle viewing better, pretty much thrown the kitchen sink at picture quality. The thing is, it's four to $5,000 only available at specialty retailers. So it might be a tough as to get people to pay that much for a high SENSEE tv. You might be wondering whether there's more affordable high sensee televisions. Let's go check it out. Speaker 1: So first up is the U eight k. I really like the U eight H. It's predecessor from last year. Excellent image quality, very bright high sense sense. [00:01:00] It's doing pretty much the same thing this year with some refinements. First of all, it's got 144 hertz refresh rate. Now, most consoles can't do that this year, but they're saying there might be some future proofing in there, which would be nice to see for smoother gaming. They're also saying it's got the same 1500. Its brightness, but even more local dimming zones. So it should have really precise back like control. Speaker 1: So all these TVs from high Setss have mini l e d, which is really cool, and full array local dimming. The U seven, about a thousand nets, a little bit less [00:01:30] number of dimming zones, but again, it's gonna cost less than the U eight. And then there's the U six, which is a 60 hertz television. This TV, again has full array, local dimming and mini L e d. So you should have great contrast and image quality. They're saying about 600 knits, so not quite as Searingly bright, but still should have a really good picture. Again, high Sensee competes in that picture quality for the money ballpark that I really like to review. We'll see how it looks a little bit later this year when they come out. I'm David Katz, Myer High Senses Booth CS 2023. If you like what you saw, go check out more at CNET and [00:02:00] be sure to like and subscribe.

