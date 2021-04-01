Biden's infrastructure plan includes broadband expansion, iOS update gives Siri natural speech

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. President Biden announced a new $2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes a project that would bring broadband to all Americans. That project would focus on deploying high speed internet in rural areas and subsidizing its cost for low income individuals. The White House says over 30 million Americans currently live without access to broadband and having that access is necessary for them to participate equally in today's society. Microsoft says it's concerned about Georgia's new election law, saying it will quote unfairly restrict the rights of people to vote legally securely and safely. An official blog post on Microsoft's website details those concerns, specifically pointing out restrictions on voting drop boxes as well as absentee and provisional ballots. The company announced plans to expand its footprint in Georgia earlier this year, which puts it on track to become Microsoft's third largest hub in the United States. And finally part of apple's upcoming ios 14.5 update looks to bring some big changes to siri the six the beta version of the update includes two new voice options that utilize apple's neural text to speech engine which makes seri sound more natural In addition, users will be able to choose which version of Siri they prefer, instead of defaulting to the female voice stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

