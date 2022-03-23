/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Biden Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Okta Confirms Data Breach Attempt

Tech

Russia Reportedly Bans Meta Platforms, Verizon Is Expanding Its C-Band 5G Coverage
Russia Reportedly Bans Meta Platforms, Verizon Is Expanding Its C-Band 5G Coverage

Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Tossed, Pixar Same-Sex Kiss Restored
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Tossed, Pixar Same-Sex Kiss Restored

Pfizer and Moderna Seek Approval for Second COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters and Netflix Tests Fees for Sharing Accounts
Pfizer and Moderna Seek Approval for Second COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters and Netflix Tests Fees for Sharing Accounts

Google Sets Date For Developers Conference, Netflix Tests New Fees
Google Sets Date For Developers Conference, Netflix Tests New Fees

Parental Controls Come to Instagram, iPad Air Reviews Are In
Parental Controls Come to Instagram, iPad Air Reviews Are In

Arm Eyes Layoffs After Failed Nvidia Deal, US Senate Passes Permanent Daylight Saving Bill
Arm Eyes Layoffs After Failed Nvidia Deal, US Senate Passes Permanent Daylight Saving Bill

Apple's iOS 15.4 Updates Face ID, Emoji; Florida Restaurant Group Sues Google
Apple's iOS 15.4 Updates Face ID, Emoji; Florida Restaurant Group Sues Google

Spider-Man Will Stream Early, Instagram Live Debuts Moderator Feature
Spider-Man Will Stream Early, Instagram Live Debuts Moderator Feature

Meta to Temporarily Allow Violent Speech, and Streaming Service CNN Plus to Debut Later in March
Meta to Temporarily Allow Violent Speech, and Streaming Service CNN Plus to Debut Later in March

The Apple Core
The Apple Core

Alphabet City
Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge

What the Future
What the Future

Tech Today
Tech Today

I Went Shopping in the Metaverse and Tried On a Gucci Bag
I Went Shopping in the Metaverse and Tried On a Gucci Bag

See the Lasso Recycling Machine in Action
See the Lasso Recycling Machine in Action

Biden Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Okta Confirms Data Breach Attempt
Biden Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Okta Confirms Data Breach Attempt

2023 Nissan Ariya: Finally Driving Nissan's Electric SUV!
2023 Nissan Ariya: Finally Driving Nissan's Electric SUV!

Nvidia Debuts New Tools for Metaverse Creators
Nvidia Debuts New Tools for Metaverse Creators

Nvidia Reveals New Chip for its Omniverse Platform
Nvidia Reveals New Chip for its Omniverse Platform

Camera Test: OnePlus 10 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra
Camera Test: OnePlus 10 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra

Sony QD-OLED Eyes-On: Early Look at (Maybe) the Best TV Ever
Sony QD-OLED Eyes-On: Early Look at (Maybe) the Best TV Ever

Check Out Sony's New 2022 TVs, From Big to Bigger, 8K to QD-OLED
Check Out Sony's New 2022 TVs, From Big to Bigger, 8K to QD-OLED

Long Live Touch ID: Why Apple Sticks With Older Tech
Long Live Touch ID: Why Apple Sticks With Older Tech

Meta is Investing Billions to Build a Metaverse. But What Is It?
Meta is Investing Billions to Build a Metaverse. But What Is It?

See the Lasso Recycling Machine in Action
See the Lasso Recycling Machine in Action

Camera Test: OnePlus 10 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra
Camera Test: OnePlus 10 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra

iPhone SE 2022 vs. Galaxy A53 5G: How These Affordable Phones Stack Up
iPhone SE 2022 vs. Galaxy A53 5G: How These Affordable Phones Stack Up

Check Out Sony's New 2022 TVs, From Big to Bigger, 8K to QD-OLED
Check Out Sony's New 2022 TVs, From Big to Bigger, 8K to QD-OLED

Sony QD-OLED Eyes-On: Early Look at (Maybe) the Best TV Ever
Sony QD-OLED Eyes-On: Early Look at (Maybe) the Best TV Ever

Mac Studio Review: Testing Apple's New Desktop for Creators
Mac Studio Review: Testing Apple's New Desktop for Creators

Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad
Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck

Finder Shortcuts for Your Mac
Finder Shortcuts for Your Mac

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player

Add Your Contact Info to Your Mac Login Screen
Add Your Contact Info to Your Mac Login Screen

Snap Groups and Snap Layouts Make Messy Desktops a Thing of the Past
Snap Groups and Snap Layouts Make Messy Desktops a Thing of the Past