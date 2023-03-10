Beyond Yellow iPhone: Apple Rumors Point to New Macs, but When? 5:21 Watch Now

Beyond Yellow iPhone: Apple Rumors Point to New Macs, but When?

Speaker 1: Hey, big news this week, the iPhone 14 is now in yellow and it's a happy grape banana yellow available to pre-order. Now it's landing Tuesday, March 14th. Oh, okay. That's it. That's our show. Thanks for watching. Oh, right. We need to actually have an episode this week. Well, you know, it's always springtime when Apple comes out with a new iPhone color, but spring is a bananas time for Apple products, even when they don't come out with banana phones. [00:00:30] Some years we get new hardware. In March of 2022, we got a new Mac studio and studio display in new iPad air and an updated iPhone se. And the spring before that, we got a new iMac iPad Pro and air tags. In March of 2020, there was a fourth Gen iPad Pro, an updated MacBook Air, but this year for spring, we just got a yellow iPhone 14, and it's giving peeps. Speaker 1: So when we [00:01:00] talk about a new iPhone color, we're still gonna talk about one more thing. When are we gonna see New Max and when are those announcements gonna be sprinkled in throughout the year? I'm Bridget Carey, and I'm still chewing a peep. I actually am happy that Apple's doing a yellow iPhone. I know a lot of folks are picking out the color online, but the world needs more pizzazz. Apple needs to keep doing colorful gadgets the right way, and that means not being afraid to be warm, bold, and bright with the cold, metal and glass that dominates our lives. Of course, [00:01:30] a new color is Apple's way of keeping folks reminded of the iPhone When the competition's coming out with cheaper phones around this time of year, apples has to save one color for the spring. I always wonder why they don't make the iPhones match closer with the imax. Speaker 1: Like why not have the yellows be the same, or is that just me? Well, if you are loving color in your gadgets, it seems the 24 inch IMAX will continue to sport the same rainbow of choices with the new upgrade this year, the most detailed right now comes from Bloomberg's [00:02:00] Mark Germond, and he says that Apple is in the late stage of production tests for the colorful iMac all in one desktop, and it could come with a better Apple M three chip. The last iMac was revealed two years ago in April of 2021. So yeah, it's due for a boost, but it'll have the same look. Bloomberg's report is saying that the iMac is gonna still have a 24 inch screen size in the same seven vibrant colors, but the insides are of course getting a makeover. Right now. IMAX [00:02:30] have an M one ship and Apple's next M series ship possibly called the M three, could be coming to the iMac. Speaker 1: Bloomberg says that that looks like to be the case for leader this year, and if the M three is in the iMac, then that leaves everyone wondering, well, other devices could get the M three rumors and reports. Point to Apple launching new MacBook heirs sometime this year, maybe spring or summer. But the twist is that there would be new heirs in two sizes, a 13 inch model, and a brand [00:03:00] new 15 inch model. The MacBook Air is tricky. There's a 13 inch air right now with an M two chip, so you figure, yeah, they gotta make one with an M three chip, right? But what about the larger 15 inch model that doesn't exist right now? Will that also get the best chips and should we expect the new chips to come at WW d c? In June? Last year, the M two chip was announced at the Worldwide Developer's Conference, so could we see some better version of the M two there, or dare I say the M three along with some hardware? Speaker 1: WW [00:03:30] d c is usually software, but hardware does happen sometimes during this event. It is a strange year to predict what we're gonna see when we're also looking at WWDC to be time for the reveal of a big VR AR mixed reality headset. It's hard to guess how much Apple could pack into June, so maybe these announcements could spread out a bit. And then there's the update. We are all waiting on the Mac Pro still rocking Intel. It is definitely due for a switch to Apple silicon. Will that be [00:04:00] something for a better M two chip or the M three? I think everyone has a lot of questions right now on what the Mac Pro update could look like, because in January Bloomberg's, mark Goman said the pro may lack user upgradable GPUs in addition to non upgradable ram. But maybe we are not seeing the whole picture yet on how Apple wants to handle the Mac Pro as an upgradeable machine. Speaker 1: There is also Buzz already about 2024. Both MacBook Pros and the iPad Pro are getting the [00:04:30] M three next year according to germin at Bloomberg. But if you want a MacBook with O led and touch support, keep waiting. That may not happen for two more years and 2025. So if you're antsy to get some answers, there is still time for more product news this year because no two spring events are alike. When you look back at the years with Apple, these products are all blooming in different ways with supply chains and manufacturing and demand. So which device are you most hungry for news about? What are you hoping Apple's gonna announce next [00:05:00] if you shot out what you're into in the comments? It also helps me know what kind of content you wanna see me explore in the future episodes, and then I can get to work on the next one instead of just eating all the pee props.